27.09.2023 | 14:10
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New cash member on Nasdaq Stockholm: Jane Street Netherlands B.V.

Jane Street Netherlands B.V. based in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, has been   
 admitted as a cash member of Nasdaq Stockholm from the 28th of September 2023. 
 From this date, Jane Street Netherlands B.V. is admitted to trading in INET in 
 CCP cleared securities.                            
Member: Jane Street Netherlands B.V.                      
Member IDs' in INET: JSEU                            
Valid in INET systems as of: September 28th, 2023                
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard 
 Pafford or Julian Butterworth telephone +44 (0)20 3753 2196 or +44 (0)20 3753 
 2195.                                     
                                        
Nasdaq Stockholm

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1167980
