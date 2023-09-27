Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, and IMIDomics, Inc., a patient-centric drug discovery and development company focused on Immune-Mediated Inflammatory Diseases (IMIDs), today announced a multi-program collaboration whereby Twist will utilize its antigen development capabilities and Library of Libraries to conduct antibody discovery activities against targets identified by IMIDomics.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230927418930/en/

The targets were identified using IMIDomics' proprietary Clinical Discovery Engine, a multidimensional, integrated, and data-driven platform for uncovering the underlying mechanisms of IMIDs. Under the terms of the collaboration, Twist will receive an upfront and project specific fees and will be eligible to receive payments associated with specific clinical and commercial milestones as well as royalty payments on product sales. IMIDomics will receive human antibodies against several of its priority targets from Twist.

"This collaboration with IMIDomics brings together expertise in relevant target identification and antibody discovery, two key areas needed for successful drug discovery and development," said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. "IMIDomics leverages its extensive biobank data to identify targets not previously associated with IMIDs. To discover antibodies that are highly specific to these targets, we will leverage the expertise of our Biopharma Solutions team across sites, utilizing our Twist Boston team for antigen production, which will be used by our team in South San Francisco to discover highly specific human antibody leads for IMIDomics."

"A significant percentage of patients with IMIDs don't respond to existing drugs," said H. Daniel Perez, M.D., Chief Development Officer of IMIDomics. "We leverage our proprietary Clinical Discovery Engine to interrogate multiple layers of biological information to identify targets not previously associated with immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. We are already at work using the discoveries we've made to date to develop and validate a robust pipeline of drug candidates for these diseases. Through our multi-program collaboration with Twist, we can continue to build on this work, finding new potential treatments by making this data actionable and leveraging their extensive capabilities in antibody discovery to advance our discovery-stage programs."

About IMIDomics

IMIDomics is a biotechnology company focused on patient-centric drug discovery for immune-mediated inflammatory diseases (IMIDs). Our goal is to discover new and impactful IMID drugs by focusing on carefully selected patients, and stratifying populations to identify those most likely to respond. IMIDomics is powered by a unique Clinical Discovery Engine, which integrates and analyzes proprietary clinical, epidemiological and patient-derived biomolecular datasets, generated in partnership with the Vall d'Hebron Institute of Research, to establish a deeper understanding of IMID diseases. IMIDomics has identified previously unrecognized targets, six of which have been selected for development within IMIDomics' active drug pipeline. By relying on access to well-defined patients and their clinically relevant samples, IMIDomics enhances the probability of successful IMID drug discovery and development for those in need.

To learn more about IMIDomics, please visit www.imidomics.com.

About Twist Biopharma Solutions (The Biologics Discovery and Optimization Division of Twist Bioscience)

Twist Biopharma Solutions combines high-throughput DNA synthesis technology, deep expertise in antibody engineering and in vivo, in vitro and in silico discovery methods to provide end-to-end antibody discovery solutions across the preclinical continuum and tailored to our partner's specific needs. By leveraging our unique ability to manufacture DNA at scale, we can construct proprietary antibody libraries with discovery beginning with either in vivo or in vitro diversity. Our Library of Libraries gives our partners an integral and unbiased resource for antibody therapeutic discovery and optimization. This precise and rational approach to library fabrication combined with sophisticated bioinformatics and software expertise expedites antibody discovery by decreasing risk, increasing speed, and lowering the failure rate for antibody therapeutic development. Additionally, in vivo discovery approaches including single B cell screening and hybridoma discovery enable parallel paths where multiple technology methods can be leveraged to create a panel of highly diverse antibody leads. Our automated screening and panning processes enable us to identify high affinity leads that our partners can move forward into the clinic. We also offer supporting development capabilities, including IgG conversion, expression, purification, biophysical characterization, and functional characterization.

For more information visit: https://www.twistbioscience.com/products/antibody-discovery/twist-bioscience-and-abveris

About Twist Bioscience Corporation

Twist Bioscience is a leading and rapidly growing synthetic biology and genomics company that has developed a disruptive DNA synthesis platform to industrialize the engineering of biology. The core of the platform is a proprietary technology that pioneers a new method of manufacturing synthetic DNA by "writing" DNA on a silicon chip. Twist is leveraging its unique technology to manufacture a broad range of synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for next-generation sequencing (NGS) preparation, and antibody libraries for drug discovery and development. Twist is also pursuing longer-term opportunities in digital data storage in DNA and biologics drug discovery. Twist makes products for use across many industries including healthcare, industrial chemicals, agriculture and academic research.

Follow us on Twitter Facebook LinkedIn YouTube

Twist Bioscience Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained herein, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the potential success of the collaboration and the achievement of any clinical or commercial milestones or product sales, are forward-looking statements reflecting the current beliefs and expectations of management made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that may cause Twist Bioscience's actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the ability to achieve the expected benefits of Twist Bioscience's workforce reduction and reduced investments in DNA data storage; the ability to attract new customers and retain and grow sales from existing customers; the ability of Twist to achieve sufficient revenue to achieve or maintain positive cash flow from operations or profitability in any given period; risks and uncertainties of rapidly changing technologies and extensive competition in synthetic biology that could make the products Twist Bioscience is developing obsolete or non-competitive; uncertainties of the retention of significant customers; the ability of Twist Bioscience to successfully integrate acquired companies and to achieve expected benefits from acquisitions; supply chain and other disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic or otherwise; risks of third party claims alleging infringement of patents and proprietary rights or seeking to invalidate Twist Bioscience's patents or proprietary rights; and the risk that Twist Bioscience's proprietary rights may be insufficient to protect its technologies. For a description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to Twist Bioscience's business in general, see Twist Bioscience's risk factors set forth in Twist Bioscience's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 7, 2023 and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Twist Bioscience specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230927418930/en/

Contacts:

For Twist Bioscience:

Angela Bitting

SVP, Corporate Affairs

925-202-6211

abitting@twistbioscience.com

For IMIDomics:

Shani Lewis

Real Chemistry (On behalf of IMIDomics)

slewis@realchemistry.com