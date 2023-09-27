QUEBEC CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--(TSX: HEO) - H 2 O Innovation Inc. ("H 2 O Innovation" or the "Corporation") announces its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2023.

"Our growth momentum remained strong during our fiscal year 2023 and is among the best in the industry, with an organic revenue growth above the industry average in all our business pillars. The strategy to expand the sales of our Specialty Products in key locations with the addition of strategic sales resources and distributors, combined with our focus on industrial opportunities for the Water Technologies and Services (WTS) business pillar has really paid off. We also directed our efforts towards the development of the Corporation's O&M customer base through scope of work expansions. Meanwhile, the pressure on gross profit margins represented our main challenge for FY2023, notably in the Maple business line as previously mentioned in September 19, 2023 press release. After managing constant price increases in our supply chain and high inflation in the labor market, we now see more stability on the horizon. We have implemented initiatives to recover and improve our gross profit margin profile in the coming quarters, such as amongst others, price increase programs, CPI adjustments on O&M contracts and the insourcing of some of our manufactured products. With an improvement of cash flow generated from operating activities resulting into a reduction of our net debt level, we look into the future with confidence in maintaining the sustained organic revenue growth and improved margin profile as per our Three-Year Strategic Plan. The Corporation's financial position, more favorable market conditions and our disciplined approach for mergers and acquisitions (M&A) should enable us to capture new organic and acquisition growth opportunities. Overall, we remain committed to our 3-Year Strategic Plan and objectives," stated Frédéric Dugré, President, Chief Executive Officer and co-Founder of H 2 O Innovation.

1 Non-IFRS measures are presented as additional information and should be used in conjunction with the IFRS financial measurements presented in this press release. A definition of all non-IFRS measures and additional IFRS measures are provided in the MD&A in the section ''Non-IFRS financial measurements'' to give the reader a better understanding of the indicators used by management. Quantitative reconciliations of non-IFRS financial measures are presented below under the section "Non-IFRS financial measurements."

Financial results for fiscal year 2023

With three strong and complementary business pillars, the Corporation is well balanced and not dependent on a single source of revenue, enabling it to generate a sustained revenue growth for the fiscal year ended on June 30, 2023. Consolidated revenues coming from the Corporation's three business pillars, for fiscal year ended on June 30, 2023, increased by $68.9 M, or 37.4%, to reach $253.3 M compared to $184.4 M for the comparable period of the previous fiscal year. This increase mainly came from an organic revenue growth1 of $37.1 M, or 20.1%, and an acquisition growth1 of $24.3 M, or 13.2%, combined with a favorable exchange rate impact of $7.6 M, or 4.1%.

(In thousands of Canadian dollars) Three-month periods ended June 30, Twelve-month periods ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 $ % (a) $ % (a) $ % (a) $ % (a) Revenues per business pillar WTS 15,057 23.2 12,997 25.0 50,138 19.8 42,440 23.0 Specialty Products 18,987 29.2 13,360 25.7 85,527 33.8 54,397 29.5 O&M 30,916 47.6 25,689 49.4 117,654 46.4 87,519 47.5 Total revenues 64,960 100.0 52,046 100.0 253,319 100.0 184,356 100.0 Gross profit margin before depreciation and amortization 15,287 23.5 13,464 25.9 63,755 25.2 49,607 26.9 SG&A expenses(b) 12,511 19.3 9,667 18.6 44,211 17.5 33,376 18.1 Net earnings (loss) for the period (2,289) (3.5) 2,445 4.7 (1,296) (0.5) 5,107 2.8 EBITDA1 1,999 3.1 1,999 3.8 17,445 6.9 13,079 7.1 Adjusted EBITDA1 3,126 4.8 4,754 9.1 21,404 8.4 18,101 9.8 Adjusted net earnings (loss)1 (176) (0.3) 1,627 3.1 7,796 3.1 8,848 4.8 Recurring revenues2 57,272 88.2 43,543 83.7 224,278 88.5 156,511 84.9

(a) % of total consolidated revenues. (b) Selling, general operating and administrative expenses ("SG&A").

WTS's revenues for the year ended June 30, 2023 increased by $7.7 M, or 18.1%, coming from organic revenue growth related to service activities and water treatment systems projects combined with a favorable foreign exchange impact. WTS' EBAC2 increased by $0.7 M or 17.1%, representing an increase in dollars, but a slight decrease in percentage over revenues. The increase of WTS's EBAC in dollars is mainly attributable to improved project performance, but the decrease in percentage over revenues is due to higher selling and general expenses to support sales important growth.

Specialty Products' revenues stood at $85.5 M for the year ended June 30, 2023, compared to $54.4 M for the previous fiscal year, representing an increase of $31.1 M, or 57.2%. This increase was driven by strong sales and an efficient marketing strategy execution combined with the addition of strategic sales resources. Specialty Products' business pillar delivered components and consumables to large desalination plants and penetrated strategic regions in the Middle East during the third quarter of fiscal year 2023. This momentum was sustained during the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023 with a breakthrough in the Israeli market. Furthermore, enhanced sales synergies between the Corporation's various product lines were achieved, combined with a growth of $12.1 M from the acquisition of Leader, which led to a significant revenue growth. Specialty Products' EBAC2 increased by $3.1 M, or 20.4%, representing an increase in dollars, but a decrease in percentage over revenues. Even if Specialty Products' EBAC was positively impacted by strong sales growth, pressure on gross margin and business mix between specialty chemicals, components, consumables, and maple farming equipment negatively affected the ratios.

1 These non-IFRS measures are presented as additional information and should be used in conjunction with the IFRS financial measurements presented in this press release. Definition of all non-IFRS measures and additional IFRS measures are provided at the end of this press release in section ''Non-IFRS financial measurements'' to give the reader a better understanding of the indicators used by management. 2 The definition of EBAC means the earnings before administrative costs and other items in note 25 of the consolidated financial statements. EBAC is a non-IFRS measure, and it is used by management to monitor financial performance and to make strategic decisions. The definition of EBAC used by the Corporation may differ from those used by other companies.

O&M's revenues stood at $117.7 M for the year ended June 30, 2023, compared to $87.5 M for the same period of last fiscal year, representing an increase of $30.2 M, or 34.4%. The O&M business pillar showed organic growth of $12.7 M, or 14.5%, coming from important scope expansions and new projects secured in previous quarters. The acquisitions of JCO and EC contributed to an acquisition growth for the year ended June 30, 2023, of $12.1 M, or 13.9%, combined with a favorable foreign exchange rate impact of $5.3 M.

The gross profit margin before depreciation and amortization stood at $63.8 M, or 25.2% for the year ended June 30, 2023, compared to $49.6 M, or 26.9% for the same period of last fiscal year, representing an increase of $14.2 M, or 28.5%, while the revenues of the Corporation increased by 37.4%. The decrease in percentage for the year ended June 30, 2023 is explained by high inflation of material costs, pressure on salaries, business mix within the Specialty Products business pillar combined with the most challenging maple syrup harvest season in many years due to unseasonable weather conditions.

The Corporation's SG&A reached $44.2 M for the year ended June 30, 2023, compared to $33.4 M for the same period of the previous fiscal year, representing an increase of $10.8 M, or 32.5%, while the revenues of the Corporation increased by 37.4%. Those increases are due to the pressure on salaries, the hiring of additional resources as well as higher stock-based compensation costs. Despite the increase in SG&A expenses, the percentage of SG&A expenses over revenues (SG&A ratio) for the twelve-month period decreased by 0.6%, showing the scalability of our business model as revenues continue to grow. Investments made in sales and business development are paying off since revenues are growing faster than the SG&A ratio.

The Corporation's adjusted EBITDA1 increased by $3.3 M, or 18.2%, to reach $21.4 M for the year ended June 30, 2023, from $18.1 M for the previous fiscal year. The adjusted EBITDA % decreased by 1.4% and reached 8.4% for the year ended June 30, 2023, compared to 9.8% for the same period last year. Those variations are mostly explained by a decrease in the Corporation's consolidated gross profit margin, considering that the Corporation's profitability has been impacted by ongoing macroeconomic trends on the supply chain, higher inflation, increased wages and the most challenging maple season in a decade.

Net loss amounted to $1.3 M and $0.014 per share for fiscal year ended June 30, 2023, compared to net earnings of $5.1 M and $0.058 per share for the previous fiscal year. The variation was explained by the reduction in gross profit margins, higher depreciation and amortization, higher finance costs, higher tax expense, partially offset by other gains related to the debt extinguishment.

As at June 30, 2023, the combined backlog of secured contracts between WTS and O&M reached $189.6 M compared to $163.0 M as at June 30, 2022, which is an increase of 16.3%. This combined backlog provides good visibility on revenues for the upcoming quarters of fiscal year 2024 and beyond.

The net debt including contingent considerations1 stood at $39.9 M, compared to $50.3 M as at June 30, 2022, representing a $10.4 M decrease attributable to a higher cash balance.

1 These non-IFRS measures are presented as additional information and should be used in conjunction with the IFRS financial measurements presented in this press release. Definition of all non-IFRS measures and additional IFRS measures are provided at the end of this press release in section ''Non-IFRS financial measurements'' to give the reader a better understanding of the indicators used by management.

Non-IFRS financial measurements

Certain indicators used by the Corporation to analyze and evaluate its results, which are listed below, are non-IFRS financial measures or ratios, supplementary financial measures, or non-financial information. Consequently, they do not have a standardized meaning as prescribed by IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. These non-IFRS measures are presented as additional information and should be used in conjunction with the IFRS financial measurements presented in consolidated financial statements. Even though these measures are non-IFRS measures, they are used by management to make operational and strategic decisions. Providing this information to the stakeholders, in addition to the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP") measures, allows them to see the Corporation's results through the eyes of management and to better understand the financial performance, notwithstanding the impact of GAAP measures. However, these measures should not be viewed as a substitute for related financial information prepared in accordance with IFRS.

The following non-IFRS indicators are used by management to measure the performance and liquidity of the Corporation: Earnings before interests, income taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"), adjusted earnings before interests, income taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"), adjusted EBITDA over revenues, earnings before administrative costs and other items ("EBAC"), EBAC over revenues, adjusted net earnings (loss), adjusted net earnings (loss) per share ("Adjusted EPS"), organic revenue, organic revenue growth, acquisition revenue growth, net debt including and excluding contingent considerations, net debt-to-Adjusted EBITDA ratio, recurring revenues by nature, O&M contracts renewal rate, and backlog.

Additional details for these non-IFRS and other financial measures can be found in section "Non-IFRS financial measurements" of the Corporation's MD&A for the year ended June 30, 2023, which is available on the Corporation's website www.h2oinnovation.com and filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Reconciliations of non-IFRS financial measures and ratios to the most directly comparable IFRS measures are provided below.

Reconciliation of Net Earnings (loss) to EBITDA and to Adjusted EBITDA

(In thousands of Canadian dollars) Three-month periods ended June 30, Years ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 $ $ $ $ Net earnings (loss) for the period (2,289) 2,445 (1,296) 5,107 Finance costs - net 1,563 753 5,749 2,359 Income taxes (recovery) (505) (3,927) 750 (3,618) Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and right-of-use assets 1,622 1,122 5,814 3,812 Amortization of intangible assets 1,608 1,606 6,428 5,419 EBITDA 1,999 1,999 17,445 13,079 Gain on debt extinguishment - - (1,029) - Unrealized exchange (gain) loss 219 484 532 (181) Stock-based compensation costs 428 480 2,180 1,303 Changes in fair value of the contingent considerations 148 1,114 1,090 2,565 Acquisition and integration costs 332 677 1,186 1,135 Uplisting fees - - - 200 Adjusted EBITDA 3,126 4,754 21,404 18,101 Revenues 64,960 52,046 253,319 184,356 Adjusted EBITDA over revenues 4.8% 9.1% 8.4% 9.8%

Reconciliation of Net Earnings (loss) to Adjusted Net Earnings

(In thousands of Canadian dollars) Three-month periods ended June 30, Years ended June 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 $ $ $ $ Net earnings (loss) for the period (2,289) 2,445 (1,296) 5,107 Acquisition and integration costs 332 677 1,186 1,135 Amortization of intangible assets related to business combinations 1,382 1,477 5,719 5,026 Unrealized exchange (gain) loss 219 484 532 (181) Changes in fair value of the contingent considerations 148 1,114 1,090 2,565 Stock-based compensation costs 428 480 2,180 1,303 Realized net gain on interest rate swap termination - - - (237) Deferred tax recovery - (4,570) - (4,570) Income taxes related to above items (396) (480) (1,615) (1,300) Adjusted net earnings (loss) (176) 1,627 7,796 8,848

Revenue Growth

(In thousands of Canadian dollars) Years ended June 30, Foreign exchange impact Acquisitions revenue growth Organic revenue growth 2023 2022 Variation $ $ $ % $ % $ % $ % Revenues per business pillar WTS 50,138 42,440 7,698 18.1 2,258 5.3 - - 5,440 12.8 Specialty products 85,527 54,397 31,130 57.2 25 0.0 12,158 22.4 18,947 34.8 O&M 117,654 87,519 30,135 34.4 5,295 6.0 12,149 13.9 12,691 14.5 Total revenues 253,319 184,356 68,963 37.4 7,578 4.1 24,307 13.2 37,078 20.1

Net Debt

(In thousands of Canadian dollars) June 30, 2023 June 30, 2022 Variation $ $ $ % Bank loans 51,274 45,562 5,712 12.5 Current portion of long-term debt 243 1,563 (1,320) (84.5) Long-term debt 299 510 (211) (41.4) Contingent considerations 5,144 10,017 (4,873) (48.6) Less: Cash (17,071) (7,382) 9,689 131.3 Net debt including contingent considerations 39,889 50,270 (10,381) (20.7) Contingent considerations 5,144 10,017 (4,873) (48.6) Net debt excluding contingent considerations ("Net debt") 34,745 40,253 (5,508) (13.7) Adjusted EBITDA 21,404 18,101 3,303 18.2

