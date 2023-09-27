WHITE recorded a consistent number of visitors compared to September 2022, with a 5% rise in foreign buyers thanks to the strategy and growth of the EXPO WHITE project

WHITE VILLAGE, the first dopo-salone event in partnership with MTV, was a great success with the public.

MILLAN, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the most intense and dynamic editions of WHITE has just concluded, brimming with novelties that filled the schedule from September 22 to 25. Organized with the patronage of the Lombardy Region and the Municipality of Milan, with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MAECI), ICE - Agency for the Promotion of Italian Companies Abroad, and in partnership with Confartigianato Imprese.

From Friday, September 22 to Monday, September 25, the spaces in the Tortona Fashion District were populated by industry professionals and the city's public, all seeking the latest trends for the Spring- Summer 2024 season. It is one of the most relevant and dynamic events during Milan Fashion Week and has managed to attract numerous buyers, press, and industry professionals from around the world since its inception. WHITE reaffirms its position as the leading international reference platform for women's fashion companies and a showcase for new trends. Over 360 brands were presented, with a perfect balance between Italian and foreign companies (50% Italian and 50% foreign).

There was a significant increase in buyers from France, the US, and the Middle East, and a strong presence from China, Japan, and Korea. Among the buyers, we can mention 24s.com (FR), Samaritaine (FR), Lost&Found (US), Neiman Marcus (US), Holt Renfrew (CANADA), Harvey Nichols Doha (Qatar), Galeries Lafayette Dubai (UAE), Level Shoes (UAE), Chaloub Group (UAE), and from Saudi Arabia Westerly, Rubaiyat, Chapter4, and Pattern.

"We experienced an exceptional fashion week with Milan crowded with industry insiders. This demonstrates how important fashion is for the city, with attendees from all over the world. WHITE contributes significantly with its numbers to achieving this result. Among the attendees of this edition, as was the case in February, a distinct increase in foreign participants is evident, showcasing that WHITE's long-standing strategy is yielding results" said Massimiliano Bizzi, Founder of WHITE.

The Secret Rooms project renewed its successful format, featuring five special spaces where international emerging talents unveiled their latest collections.

A selection of ten Spanish designers also participated to the show, thanks to the collaboration with ICEX Espan~a Exportacio´n e Inversiones, which began in September 2017 and continues to this day.

WHITE's vision aims for expansion and breaking down barriers, promoting fluid communication between the market and creative realities from around the world through EXPO WHITE. Designers and brands from countries that belong outside the conventional fashion areas, gathered up at the show to present their fashion visions.

At the Visconti Pavilion, EXPO WHITE hosted the Saudi 100 Brands project, the Fashion Commission's program that promotes fashion designers from Saudi Arabia. On the evening of September 20, at Palazzo Serbelloni, the collections of the designers were featured in a fashion show accompanied by the performance of the dancers from the Teatro alla Scala in Milan. From September 19 to 28, a selection of Saudi brands were featured at the pop-up shop at the famous luxury concept store 10 Corso Como.

Directly from the first edition of the Yerevan Fashion Week held earlier in the summer, a group of Armenian brands showcased their collections at WHITE.

Fashion Firm SA introduced ten South African designers, promoting their entry into new markets.

The Lounge space was dedicated to the collaboration between WHITE and Scale7, the first fashion and design business incubator founded by the Qatar Development Bank (QDB) in collaboration with M7. In the Basement, avant-garde brands that diverge from mainstream styles and have well-defined brand identities were presented, while in the lofts, well- established names renewed their presence.

From September 22 to 24 in the evening, the Tortona Fashion District was animated by the first edition of WHITE VILLAGE, the first dopo-salone event organized during Milan Fashion Week.

There was also a significant turnout at the MUDEC auditorium for the program "The couture code: The impact of AI on the fashion industry," which saw the participation of numerous partners, including Albini Group, an important Italian textile company, and Mesmerise, a leading artificial intelligence company founded in 2016.

WHITE once again reaffirmed its association with excellence, research, innovation, both established and emerging fashion trends, and sustainability, capable of attracting a diverse industry audience while also ensuring well-deserved visibility for the brands participating and all of its partners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2223078/WHITE.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/white-recorded-a-consistent-number-of-visitors-compared-to-september-2022-with-a-5-rise-in-foreign-buyers-thanks-to-the-strategy-and-growth-of-the-expo-white-project-301940320.html