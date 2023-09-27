Kimberly-Clark Corporation: Kimberly-Clark Launches Wind Farm With Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust To Supply 80% of Its UK Electrical Power Needs

LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Kimberly-Clark, the owner of household brands Andrex®, Kleenex®, Huggies®, WypAll® and Scott®, is celebrating a major milestone in its ambitious drive toward green energy with the official opening of a new onshore wind farm by Màiri McAllan, Member of the Scottish Parliament for the Clydesdale constituency and Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Net Zero and Just Transition, that will supply around 80% of its UK electrical power needs.

The £75 million wind farm, which was built in just 18 months in South Lanarkshire, Scotland, is the largest wind asset owned by Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (ORIT), a company managed by Octopus Energy Generation. Kimberly-Clark has a Power Purchase Agreement for the energy generated.

As the global personal care giant's first wind farm project outside of North America, the 50 MW 12-turbine Cumberhead facility will supply the company with approximately 160,000 megawatt hours (MWh) of renewable energy every year. This will result in a total emissions reduction of 55,625 MTCO2e per year - the equivalent of taking 38,628 passenger vehicles off the road every year.

Dan Howell, Vice President and Managing Director at Kimberly-Clark UK & Ireland said: "Energy transformation is a key priority for us if we are going to deliver on our ambition to be using 100% renewable energy by 2030 in the UK and Ireland. When people ask what 'fully decarbonising our operations' looks like in practice, showing them a brand new 12-turbine wind farm is a pretty powerful answer."

Craig Bowman, General Manager, Kimberly-Clark Professional UK & Ireland said, "It is through responsible and innovative business partnerships and investments in new technology like this agreement with ORIT that enables us to make significant changes in this decisive decade and reach our decarbonisation goals."

David Bird, Investment Director for Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust (ORIT) said: "Officially inaugurating this wind farm is an absolutely fantastic milestone. Onshore wind farms like these are generating much-needed clean green power for the UK. It's brilliant to be supplying this renewable power from this wind farm to Kimberly-Clark to help decarbonise their business. The more businesses that follow their lead, the quicker we can accelerate the push to net zero."

The green power will be used by Kimberly-Clark's manufacturing facilities across the UK, making up almost 80% of the electricity needs for its Barrow, Flint and Northfleet manufacturing facilities. Between them, these sites produce nearly 1 billion Andrex toilet rolls, over 150,000,000 boxes of Kleenex tissues, and almost 136 million packs of Huggies baby wipes per year, alongside other personal care products for the UK market and B2B products such as WypAll® and Scott®.

Oriol Margo, Sustainability Leader, Kimberly-Clark EMEA said: "We are feeling an immense amount of pride cutting the ribbon on this project today with Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust. Together, as we close in on our ambitious goal to move solely to renewable energy, we continue to invest in the future of the planet, our business and the FMCG industry as a whole, and hope to encourage other organisations, big and small, to do the same along the way."

This project is part of Kimberly-Clark UK & Ireland's wider sustainability strategy and its ambition to move to 100% renewable energy by 2030. To deliver this, the company is also working with Octopus on developing on-site solar power as well as green hydrogen. The company's green hydrogen projects are being developed in partnership with HYRO, RES and Octopus Energy Generation's green hydrogen adventure, and another with Carlton Power. The projects have been placed on the UK Government's Hydrogen Business Model Strategy shortlist, and would reduce the company's natural gas consumption once operational at the end of 2026.

By 2026, Kimberly-Clark's UK and Ireland (scope 1 and 2) operational emissions are expected to be reduced by up to 85% from the 2015 baseline, ensuring the company is on track to meet its sustainability targets by 2030.

About Kimberly Clark's ongoing sustainability projects

This partnership is just one of Kimberly-Clark's ongoing sustainability projects to facilitate the roll out of renewable electricity across Europe, Middle East and Africa, and the continued exploration and development of decarbonisation solutions.

Kimberly-Clark's global 2030 sustainability strategy aims to address the key social and environmental challenges of the next decade, improving the lives and wellbeing of one billion people in underserved communities around the world. The transition to renewable energy will form a vital part of the company's global effort to halve its total environmental footprint by 2030.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB) and its trusted brands are an indispensable part of life for people in more than 175 countries. Fueled by ingenuity, creativity, and an understanding of people's most essential needs, we create products that help individuals experience more of what's important to them. Our portfolio of brands, including Huggies, Kleenex, Scott, Kotex, Cottonelle, Poise, Depend, Andrex, Pull-Ups, GoodNites, Intimus, Neve, Plenitud, Sweety, Softex, Viva and WypAll, hold No. 1 or No. 2 share positions in approximately 80 countries. We use sustainable practices that support a healthy planet, build strong communities, and ensure our business thrives for decades to come. To keep up with the latest news and to learn more about the company's nearly 150-year history of innovation, visit kimberly-clark.com.

About Kimberly-Clark Professional

Kimberly-Clark Professional partners with businesses to create Exceptional Workplaces, helping to make them healthier, safer, and more productive. Key brands in this segment include Kleenex, Scott, WypAll, KleenGuard, and Kimtech. To see how Kimberly-Clark Professional is helping people around the world to work better, please visit www.kcprofessional.co.uk.

