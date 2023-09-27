Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2023) - GENERAL EUROPEAN STRATEGIC INVESTMENTS INC. (OTC Pink: GESI) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that after ten years of administrative efforts, Rozmin s.r.o, a materially key and related Slovak mining company of the GESI-EuroGas Group, has successfully emerged from the Bratislava bankruptcy court in Slovakia with effective date September 9th, 2023. This development will simplify the various legal proceedings the Company is anticipating in its efforts to redress the alleged illegal expropriation of EuroGas Inc.'s previously owned mining rights over the world-renowned Gemerska Poloma talc-soapstone deposit, located in central Slovakia, one of the largest and purest talc ore bodies in the world.

Wolfgang Rauball, GESI's CEO, stated, "We have been patiently waiting for this important moment for a long time and are looking forward to updating our shareholders and affiliated stakeholders in the weeks ahead. We are more confident now than ever that international justice will soon prevail and that our tireless efforts will be financially rewarded."

