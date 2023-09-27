Gerresheimer AG: Gerresheimer at CPHI: focus on high-value solutions and sustainability

- Gerresheimer presents an extensive portfolio of containment solutions, drug delivery systems and digital therapy support

- High-quality ready-to-fill solutions for biopharmaceuticals, cell and gene therapy

- EcoDesign and environmentally friendly packaging options ensure greater sustainability

DUSSELDORF, Germany, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gerresheimer, an innovative system and solution provider and a global partner for the pharma and biotech industry, will present its extensive portfolio of containment solutions, drug delivery systems and digital solutions in areas such as therapy support at this year's CPHI Barcelona. The company's presence at the trade fair will focus on specialized primary packaging solutions for sensitive innovative drugs such as biopharmaceuticals, cell and gene therapy products - from COP injection vials for cryogenic temperatures starting at -80°C through to medication pumps. Thanks to its extensive portfolio and long-standing expertise, Gerresheimer delivers the right solution for every drug and every production requirement, including RTF solutions that minimize risks during the filling process, reduce overall costs and accelerate time to market. Alongside its own efforts to increase sustainability, Gerresheimer helps customers take this topic into account as early as during the product development stage through its EcoDesign approach. On top of that, the company provides sterilization and RTF packaging options that are more environmentally-friendly. Gerresheimer will be presenting its solutions at CPHI Barcelona from October 24 - 26 in hall 2, booth H50.

"Innovation and sustainability are key parts of our corporate strategy," says Dr. Lukas Burkhardt, member of the Gerresheimer Management Board. "This is exactly what we will be showcasing at CPHI: innovative high-value solutions for even the most complex requirements of new drugs, therapies and production processes, as well as a deeply rooted understanding of sustainability that starts with product development."

Strong mix of expertise in Gerresheimer's presentations

Minimizing risk for pharmaceutical companies is the focus of the presentation by Holger Krenz, Global Vice President Business Development High Value Products Tubular Glass at Gerresheimer. He will show how pharma and biotech firms can minimize risks in the filling process and reduce their carbon footprint using innovative injection vials and packaging options.

"De-risking of Pharmaceutical Operations: Innovative Vial and Packing Solutions", October 24, 2023, 11.30 - 11.55 a.m. at Conference Center 4, room 4.1.

Mithun Ratnakumar, Director Technology Strategy & Governance Advanced Technologies at Gerresheimer, will reveal in his presentation how smart drug delivery devices can be used for patient monitoring and what added value such digital solutions offer for patients, doctors and pharmaceutical companies.

"Advancing Remote Patient Monitoring with Drug Delivery Devices", October 25, 2023, 2.20 - 2.40 p.m. at Conference Center 4, room 4.1.

Gerresheimer product specialists at the booth

Existing and potential customers can get an overview of Gerresheimer's product portfolio and its latest systems and solutions at the Gerresheimer booth in hall 2, H50. Gerresheimer product specialists and contacts for the various regions of the world will also be available to talk and answer questions. Appointments can be arranged quickly and easily on the company's website.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer is the innovative system and solution provider and global partner for the pharma, biotech and cosmetic industry. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of pharmaceutical containment solutions, drug delivery systems and medical devices as well as solutions for the health industry. The product range includes digital solutions for therapy support, medication pumps, syringes, pens, auto-injectors and inhalers as well as vials, ampoules, tablet containers, infusion, dropper and syrup bottles, and more. Gerresheimer ensures the safe delivery and reliable administration of drugs to the patient.. With 36 production sites in 16 countries in Europe, America and Asia, Gerresheimer has a global presence and produces locally for the regional markets. With over 11,000 employees, the company generated revenues of around €1.82bn in 2022. Gerresheimer AG is listed in the MDAX on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN: DE000A0LD6E6).

