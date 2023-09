Camber Energy, Inc.: Camber Energy Announces Issuance of New Patent Covering Transmission Line Ground Fault Prevention Systems

I.P. is Part of Solution Designed to Reduce Wildfires and Improve Grid Stability

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE American:CEI) ("Camber" or the "Company"), today announced that on September 26, 2023 the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) issued U.S. patent 11,769,998 entitled " Electric Transmission Line Ground Fault Prevention Systems Using Dual, High Sensitivity Monitoring Devices" to Viking Protection Systems, LLC ("Viking Protection"), a majority-owned subsidiary of Camber's wholly-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking").

The new patent is part of a portfolio of intellectual property owned by Viking Protection Systems, LLC and/or Viking's joint venture partners which has been incorporated into Open Conductor Detection technologies designed to detect unsafe and hazardous conditions for electric transmission lines and distribution lines of any length and any voltage. The systems are designed to immediately identify (within a tenth of a second or less) when a conductor breaks or opens and to instantly de-energize the appropriate source of power. The technology is designed to be an integral component within a much-needed, worldwide grid hardening and stability initiative by electric utilities to improve resiliency and reliability of existing infrastructure.

About Camber Energy, Inc.

Camber Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented diversified energy company. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, Inc. ("Viking"), Camber provides custom energy & power solutions to commercial and industrial clients in North America and owns interests in oil and natural gas assets in the United States. Also through Viking, Camber holds an exclusive license in Canada to a patented carbon-capture system, and has a majority interest in: (i) an entity with intellectual property rights to a fully developed, patented, ready-for-market proprietary Medical & Bio-Hazard Waste Treatment system using Ozone Technology; and (ii) entities with the intellectual property rights to fully developed, patented and patent pending, ready-for-market proprietary Electric Transmission and Distribution Open Conductor Detection Systems. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.camber.energy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this press release are "forward-looking statements", which statements may be identified by words such as "expects," "plans," "projects," "will," "may," "anticipates," "believes," "should," "intends," "estimates," and other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of global economic conditions or economic conditions with respect to the oil and gas industry, the COVID-19 pandemic, the performance of management, actions of government regulators, vendors, and suppliers, our cash flows and ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Camber's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Camber cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which such statement is made, and Camber does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that it may make, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to Camber or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above.

Contact Information

Investors and Media:

Tel. 281.404.4387

