EvokAI Creative Labs Inc.: EvokAI Creative Labs Initiates CE Mark Certification for Innovative Parkinson's Disease Technology

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / EvokAI Creative Labs Inc. (TSXV:OKAI)(OTCQB:OKAIF) ("EvokAI" or the "Company"), a leading MedTech AI-powered company dedicated to the development of transformational and innovative technologies for the healthcare sector, is pleased to announce the commencement of the CE Mark certification process for its groundbreaking technology "MDM Flex Sensor" designed to transform the management of Parkinson's disease and related movement disorders.

"Parkinson's disease is a complex neurodegenerative disorder affecting millions worldwide, the initiation of the CE Mark certification is a significant step towards making the MDM Flex Sensor available to patients in Europe and beyond. The development of our cutting-edge technology in collaboration with one of the most prestigious research institutions in the world, VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation. This partnership has provided us with access to world-class expertise, state-of-the-art facilities, and a collaborative environment that fosters groundbreaking discoveries," said Alejandro Antalich, CEO of EvokAI.

Key Highlights of EvokAI's MDM Flex Sensor:

Innovative Approach: EvokAI's technology represents a paradigm shift in the management of Parkinson's disease. It leverages state-of-the-art advancements in medical technology to provide more effective and personalized care.

Enhanced Patient Outcomes: The technology is designed to improve the quality of life for individuals living with Parkinson's disease. It aims to address challenges such as monitoring the level and frequency of the tremors 24/7, ultimately offering greater independence and well-being.

Personalized Care: EvokAI's solution takes a patient-centric approach by tailoring treatment plans to the unique needs of each individual. This personalization allows for optimized symptom control and medication adjustments, leading to improved outcomes.

Remote Monitoring: The technology includes remote monitoring capabilities, enabling healthcare professionals to closely track patients' progress and make timely adjustments to their treatment plans. This is especially valuable in the current era of telemedicine.

Clinical Validation: EvokAI has conducted rigorous clinical trials and studies to validate the safety and efficacy of its Parkinson's technology. The initiation of the CE Mark certification process underscores the Company's confidence in the technology's potential.

Global Impact: Upon CE Mark certification, EvokAI plans to make its Parkinson's technology available to patients across Europe. This represents a significant step towards addressing the unmet medical needs of the Parkinson's community on a global scale.

"We anticipate the completion of testing and certification by the fourth quarter of 2023. The MDM Flex Sensor is set to bring substantial improvements to the EvokAI's Movement Disorder Monitor ("MDM"). The MDM is a groundbreaking innovation designed to revolutionize the early detection and treatment of movement disorders, ultimately enhancing the quality of life for individuals affected by these conditions. The integration of the MDM Flex Sensor into EvokAI's MDM will enable unparalleled accuracy in monitoring and analyzing subtle movements and tremors, which are often early indicators of movement disorders such as Parkinson's disease. This enhancement will empower healthcare professionals with a powerful tool for early diagnosis, intervention and tailored treatment strategies," commented Dr. Georg Meissner, Executive Vice President, Digital Health Research & Technology of EvokAI.

