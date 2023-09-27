SharpLink Gaming Ltd.: SharpLink Gaming Announces Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

MINNEAPOLIS, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (NASDAQ:SBET) ("SharpLink" or the "Company"), a pioneer of targeted, data-driven fan activation and conversion solutions for the U.S. sports betting and iGaming industries, today announced that it will hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") on October 17, 2023 beginning at 11:00 AM Central Time at the Company's corporate headquarters located at 333 Washington Avenue North, Suite 104, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55401.

At the Meeting, SharpLink's shareholders will be asked to vote on the following proposals:

Proposal No. 1 - to adopt an amendment to the Company's amended and restated articles of association to increase the authorized share capital of the Company from 9,290,000 Ordinary Shares, nominal value NIS 0.60 per share, to 100,000,000 Ordinary Shares, nominal value NIS 0.60 per share, and to approve a corresponding amendment to the Company's Memorandum of Association; Proposal No. 2 - to adjourn the Meeting, if necessary or appropriate, to solicit additional proxies in favor of the proposal listed above; and To transact any other business that may be properly brought before the Meeting or any continuation, adjournment or postponement thereof.

Proposal No. 1 is being presented for approval at the Meeting because it is necessary for the Company to implement the plan submitted to the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") to regain compliance with Nasdaq's minimum total stockholders' equity of $2.5 million required for the continued listing of the Company's Ordinary Shares on Nasdaq.

Shareholders of record at the close of business on September 28, 2023 are entitled to notice of, and to vote at, the Meeting and any adjournment or postponement thereof. The Company plans to mail the proxy statement and a proxy card on or about September 29, 2023.

The approval of Proposal 1 requires the affirmative vote of holders of at least 75% of the Company's Ordinary Shares (on an as-converted basis, subject to the beneficial ownership limitation) voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting on the proposal presented for passage. The approval of Proposal 2 requires the affirmative vote of holders of at least 50% of the Company's Ordinary Shares (on an as-converted basis, subject to the beneficial ownership limitation) voted in person or by proxy at the Meeting on the proposal presented for passage.

Eligible shareholders may present proper proposals for inclusion in the Meeting by submitting their proposals to SharpLink no later than September 29, 2023. To the extent that there are any additional agenda items that the SharpLink Board of Directors determines to add as a result of any such submission, SharpLink will publish an updated agenda and proxy card with respect to the meeting, no later than October 6, 2023, which will be filed with the SEC on form DEFA 14A and will be made available to the public on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Shareholders may vote their Ordinary Shares by means of a proxy card, which is required to be received by the Company, along with the documentation set forth in the proxy statement, at least four (4) hours prior to the appointed time of the Meeting, to be counted for the Meeting. Shareholders may also vote online by going to www.proxyvote.com or, using a mobile device, scanning the QR barcode printed on the proxy card mailed to them. If voting online, your voting instructions must be electronically delivered at any time up until 11:59 PM Eastern Time on the day before the Meeting date. Shareholders may also vote telephonically by calling 1-800-690-6903 on any touch-tone phone to transmit their voting instructions up until 11:59 PM Eastern Time on the day before the Meeting date. If voting by phone, shareholders must have their proxy card in hand and then follow the instructions provided.

About SharpLink Gaming Ltd.

Founded in 2019, SharpLink is a leading online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting and iGaming content. SharpLink uses proprietary, intelligent, online conversion technology to convert sports fans into sports bettors for licensed, online sportsbook operators. In addition, SharpLink specializes in helping sports media companies, leagues, teams and sportsbooks develop strategies, products and innovative solutions to drive deep fan activation and engagement with highly interactive free-to-play games and mobile applications. Further, SharpLink owns and operates a variety of real-money fantasy sports and sports simulation games and mobile apps on its platform; and is licensed or authorized to operate in every state in the United States where fantasy sports and online sports betting has been legalized. SharpLink's proprietary fantasy sports platform reaches more than two million fantasy sports fans who spend almost $40 million annually on its portfolio of digital gaming experiences and contests. For more information, please visit the SharpLink website at www.sharplink.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the expected growth in the online betting and iGaming industries, the Company's ability to grow its business, the potential benefits of the Company's products, services and technologies and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words "intends," "may," "will," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "predicts," "estimates," "aims," "believes," "hopes," "potential" or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, government regulation of online betting, customer acceptance of new products and services, the demand for its products and its customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive products and pricing, the lengthy sales cycle, proprietary rights of the Company and its competitors, general economic conditions and other risk factors detailed in the Company's annual report and other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

