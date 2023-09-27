StemSation International, Inc.: StemSation International Announces Acquisition Plans

StemSation International is providing updates on corporate planning and direction for potential new acquisitions in the green energy space

PLANTATION, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / StemSation International (OTC PINK:STSN), a South-Florida based company that has licensed technology for the production and distribution of flavored, canned oxygen products is announcing strategic acquisition planning for the upcoming months.

"We announced last month that we had streamlined our current business and would be seeking further licensing opportunities and asset acquisitions," stated Benjamin Silber, CEO of StemSation International. "Working closely with advisors, we are concentrating on business segments with proven growth. We have now focused on green energy companies as acquisition targets," he continued. "We have started negotiations to acquire a company that is already in the solar energy space. We will keep everyone informed as we move these projects forward. We are excited to move this business forward as we seek other licensing opportunities and asset acquisitions," he concluded.

According to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), there are now more than 155 gigawatts (GW) of solar capacity installed nationwide; enough to power 27 million homes. The market grew over 40% last year alone with expected growth increases over the next 20 years.

StemSation expects to have additional updates shortly as they fulfill on their current business plan.

About StemSation International

StemSation International, Inc. (OTC PINK:STSN) is researching the developing, marketing and distribution of flavored, canned oxygen products. These products will be distributed in a lifestyle model to the beverage industry as well as colleges, restaurants and bars. StemSation is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

