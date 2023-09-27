Auri, Inc.: AURI signs The Champ, and Launches New Products Line

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Auri Inc. (OTC PINK:AURI) ("AURI") (the "Company") is proud to announce today the signing of Heavyweight World Champion, Riddick Bowe.

Auri Inc. is launching "The Champ" line of consumable products featuring CBD and THC Delta 9 infused Gummies, Energy Drinks, Vitamin Water and a host of other Nutraceutical products. These products are designed to enhance the wellness and health of the consumer, while providing enjoyment and a feeling of well-being.

Riddick Lamont Bowe (born August 10, 1967) is an American former professional boxer who competed between 1989 and 2008. He held the undisputed world heavyweight championship in 1992, and won the super heavyweight silver medal at the 1988 Summer Olympics. After turning professional in 1989, Bowe went on to become a two-time world heavyweight champion. In 1992 he became the undisputed heavyweight champion by winning the World Boxing Association (WBA), World Boxing Council (WBC) and International Boxing Federation (IBF) titles by defeating then-unbeaten former undisputed cruiserweight champion Evander Holyfield. That same year, Bowe was named Fighter of the Year by The Ring magazine and the Boxing Writers' Association of America. (According to Wikipedia)

Auri Inc., (AURI) will use a line of vertically integrated companies to provide inventories and services for its line of products. SUTI Inc., (SUTI) will supply the main ingredients such as CBD oil and Delta 9, while our own distribution group RJR, will use its distribution chain to sell and fulfill the "Champ Line".

RECENTLY, THE COMPANY ANNOUNCED SEVERAL UPDATES:

Auri Inc. has positioned this change to occur right in time for our impending manufacturing facility acquisition we have been working on for several months.

The company will be keeping the current CEO Edward Vakser to Chairman and secretary. As the company expands, we will be bringing on more talented board members to help bring AURI to its goal of uplifting NASDAQ.

The new incoming CEO Jim Amendola goes on to say: "I am excited to be part of this big change for Auri Inc. I am ready to help Auri Inc. go to the next level. With all the manufacturing and Oil experience I bring to the table, I am excited to maximize company value for all prospective and current shareholders."

"I am ready to strategically set AURI and other companies to the next level. Bringing over 20 plus years of logistics and manufacturing. While implementing several methodologies that will positively be affecting the organizational profitability"

Recently, the company posted updates:

The management is excited to report that several milestones of the business development has been achieved. Several years ago, the company set up a very optimistic, and aggressive set of goals. The plan was to have Auri Inc., as the "tip of the spear" Holding company, that would own all other assets and companies that the company would add and roll-up in order to create a great company and a perfect candidate for NASDAQ. The gamble definitely paid off, since now FINRA assigned OTC Markets as the new and exclusive trading platform for all cryptocurrencies. Auri Inc. now continues to assemble a strong portfolio of public and private companies, as well as all of their corresponding cryptocurrencies and NFT assets.

The management recently completed several acquisitions and signed several more to be acquired in the following several weeks. Recently, Auri Inc. acquired SutimCo International Inc., and has BDGR and its parent company PRPM under contract. Next, the company will progress with adding value-based companies and vendors. This quarter, Auri Inc., also plans to add vertically integrated complete companies by also signing PBHG and UITA.

Dividend Information

The company recently posted a ruling given to OTC markets by FINRA regarding trading rights to OTC Markets for digital currencies.

The company will have an ex-dividend date of October 02, 2023.

About Auri Inc.

AURI Inc. as good as gold! The Company was formed by a group of investors whose talents and interests were based in Production, Content Development, Audio/Visual Presentations, Intellectual property development, and acquisitions, as well as oil and gas and real estate investments. The company launched its own cryptocurrency, www.Auritoken.io , and has licensed its Art Inventory at nft/blackdracos.com. The management is based around seasoned corporate officers, directors, and consultants who are experienced in management and mergers/acquisitions of multimillion-dollar companies. The company's plan and concept were developed and based around a plan of acquiring and developing High-End Art and Reproductions, backed by AURI Gold cryptocurrency, focusing on AURI INC to become a Publisher and Licensor as well as NFT developer. Then, retaining the duplication and reproduction rights, on an exclusive basis, in order to sell and distribute the products worldwide. The company and management believe that they can create, sustain, and grow one of the largest art publishing companies in the world. AURI Inc. also owns a "wholly owned subsidiary": EVAP Inc. Evap Inc. has patent-pending technology to assist with one of the biggest issues in the oil and gas industry, "PRODUCED WATER". The technology can take produced saltwater and turn it into a steam cleaner than most cities' tap water by removing most of the metals and suspended solids.

Safe Harbor Statement:

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Certain statements set forth in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, any statement that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "will likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or words or expressions of similar meaning. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those included within the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow its business. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. The potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, the Company's limited operating history, the limited financial resources, and domestic or global economic conditions -- activities of competitors and the presence of new or additional competition and conditions of equity markets.

Press Contact info:

Mark2media Group

auriincpr@gmail.com

(302) 261-9663

Twitter: @AURI_OTC Link: https://twitter.com/AURI_OTC

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/auri-inc/

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@auri_otc?_t=8deaRcgzNs6&_r=1

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100057444009513

SOURCE: Auri, Inc.

via PRISM Mediawire, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787740/auri-signs-the-champ-and-launches-new-products-line