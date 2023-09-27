Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2023) - This press release is being disseminated as required by National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take Over Bids and Insider Reporting Issues ("62-103") in connection with the filing of an early warning report by Zachary Goldenberg in connection with a certain transaction involving the common shares ("Common Shares") of Tiidal Gaming Group Corp. (CSE: TIDL) (the "Issuer"), with its head office located at 365 Bay Street, Suite 800, Toronto, Ontario M5H 2V1.

On September 26, 2023 (the "Transaction Date"), Goldenberg acquired an aggregate of 73,500 Common Shares through the facilities of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") at an average price of $0.10 per share for aggregate consideration of $7,350 (the "Transaction"). This Transaction resulted in Mr. Goldenberg acquiring over 2% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a partially diluted basis) since his last report and triggered the requirement to file this report.

Set out below is certain disclosure required to be made in connection with the completion of the Transactions pursuant to Part 3 of National Instrument 62-103.

All percentages set out in this press release are based on 87,603,908 Common Shares being outstanding as of the date hereof.

Prior to the Transaction, Mr. Goldenberg owned and controlled 10,842,460 Common Shares, representing approximately 12.38% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a non-diluted basis).

Following the completion of the Transaction, Mr. Goldenberg owns and controls 10,915,960 Common Shares, representing approximately 12.46% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a non-diluted basis).

In addition to Common Shares, Mr. Goldenberg owns and controls warrants (the "Warrants") exercisable to acquire an aggregate of 1,132,499 Common Shares. Assuming the exercise of all outstanding Warrants (and assuming no further issuances of Common Shares by the Issuer), Mr. Goldenberg would own and control 12,048,459 Common Shares representing approximately 13.75% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares (on a fully diluted basis). The Transaction resulted in a change in Mr. Goldenberg's holdings in the Common Shares from 11.50% to 13.58% (on a partially diluted basis) since Mr. Goldenberg's prior report.

All securities of the Issuer owned or controlled by Mr. Goldenberg are held for investment purposes and Mr. Goldenberg has no present intention to dispose of or acquire further Common Shares. In the future, Mr. Goldenberg may, from time to time, increase or decrease its ownership, control or direction over securities of the Issuer held by it through market transactions, private agreements or otherwise, depending on market conditions, the business and prospects of the Issuer, and other relevant factors.

A copy of the early warning report filed by Mr. Goldenberg in connection with the completion of the Transaction may be obtained from Mr. Goldenberg by contacting the Issuer (telephone #: 416-560-0528; Attention: Thomas Hearne, Chief Executive Officer) and will be available under Issuer's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The head office of Mr. Goldenberg is located at 365 Bay Street, Suite 800, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 2V1.

