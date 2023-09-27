Propelus Celebrates 20 Years of Partnership and Collaborative Impact With the Florida Department of Health

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Propelus, the industry leader in dynamic workforce compliance solutions, including CE Broker, is honored to celebrate 20 years of partnership, collaborative impact, and powerful progress with the Florida Department of Health, achieving health and safety excellence for all Floridians.

The Florida Department of Health is the first accredited public health system in the U.S. In 2003, the agency selected the CE Broker, part of Propelus workforce compliance solutions, to implement the nation's first continuing education audit and management system to support the state's efforts to protect and promote its citizens' health, safety, and welfare. Since then, CE Broker has provided seamless continuing education compliance management for millions of healthcare professionals, propelling their career journeys during the past 20 years.

To celebrate the remarkable milestone, Propelus leaders recently met with Florida Department of Health members to express their gratitude and reflect on the shared accomplishments between the two organizations.

A highlight of those partnership achievements include:

100% audit rate, increased from 3% before partnership

~6 million automated compliance audits

62+ million educational provider reported completions to date

10+ million self-reported continuing education completions for Florida

Since partnering with the Florida Department of Health nearly two decades ago, achieving continuing education and workforce compliance has become an increasingly complex endeavor. As the regulatory landscape shifts and the collective needs of state licensing boards, health systems, and professionals evolve, Propelus has transformed the compliance process through its modern technology, vital data, and unparalleled strategic partnerships.

"It is an honor to partner with an organization committed to maintaining the highest level of safety through advanced compliance and also a trailblazer for reshaping how licensure boards across the nation operate and using technology to deliver meaningful health and safety impact," said Julie Walker, CEO of Propelus. "We are genuinely excited to continue helping the Florida Department of Health in their mission to protect, promote, and improve the health of all people in Florida for the next 20 years."

About Propelus

As a leader in workforce compliance technology, Propelus is modernizing how professionals, their employers, regulators, and partners work better together. For over 20 years, Propelus solutions - CE Broker, EverCheck, and Immuware - have propelled the careers of millions of professionals by enabling seamless compliance management. Leveraging market-leading technology, vital data, and unparalleled strategic partnerships, our solutions power critical compliance programs for a happier workforce, better operations, and safer communities. Learn why Propelus is the most trusted workforce compliance technology in the nation: https://propelus.com/.

About Florida Health

The department, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote, and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county, and community efforts. Follow us on Twitter at @HealthyFla and on Facebook. For more information about the Florida Department of Health, please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.

