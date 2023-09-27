ParetoHealth Names Maeve O'Meara as President

O'Meara is Poised to Drive the Company's Strategic Growth

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / ParetoHealth, the country's leading health insurance platform for small and medium-sized employers, announced today that it has named Maeve O'Meara as President. O'Meara brings over 15 years of healthcare and technology leadership experience. Most recently serving as Chief Executive Officer ("CEO") of Castlight Health, O'Meara is both an industry veteran and proven leader. As a digital health pioneer, O'Meara joined Castlight in 2010 and helped build the company from its early days through initial public offering, and as CEO, led the transformation of the company to a market-leading navigation platform serving over seven million Americans.

"We are thrilled to be able to add someone of Maeve's caliber and stature as we continue to transform health insurance for America's small and midsized employers," said Andrew Cavenagh, CEO of ParetoHealth. "We have created one of the strongest network effects in this space, where our scale allows us to constantly reinvest in our product. Maeve's unique experience with innovation at scale will be critical to help us accelerate this flywheel."

ParetoHealth is at an inflection point in the company's evolution as it continues to harness data and technology to improve the customer experience and reduce healthcare costs. As President, O'Meara will lead strategy and execution for the next chapter of the business. During her more than 10-year tenure with Castlight Health, O'Meara has experience leading through hyper scaling, transformation, and mergers and acquisitions. Prior to Castlight, O'Meara worked as an investor at Highland Capital Partners and began her career at Bain & Company. O'Meara is a recognized leader in healthcare and technology and has received many awards for her role in shaping the industry. She holds an MBA from Stanford University and BA in Economics from the University of Virginia.

"I am honored to help transform healthcare through ParetoHealth's innovative model," said O'Meara. "ParetoHealth is providing enormous value to small and medium-sized businesses, and I'm excited to partner with an incredible team to lead the company in not only its next phase of growth, but in driving change for the industry."

"Maeve brings an incredible wealth of experience to the company," said Andrew Clayton, Vice Chairman. "While Maeve's track record speaks for itself, I am most excited about the leadership she will bring for our team as well as the passion and grit she brings to our commitment to change healthcare."

ParetoHealth was founded in 2011 to help small and medium-sized businesses combat the rising cost of employee health benefits. The company blazed the trail with financing solutions that reduce the risks of self-insurance while delivering significant savings - and it continues to lead the industry with a growing ecosystem of partners and world-class healthcare benefits, all designed to bring affordable healthcare to employees.

ParetoHealth is committed to pulling an archaic industry into the future. The company has achieved remarkable progress, standing as a united front, side by side, with our consultants, partners, employees, and captive Members on the right side of the fight.

