SolarSpace, a China-based PV cell and module manufacturer, announced the first phase of a 5GW high-efficiency solar cell plant in Laos, giving momentum to its overseas production capacity. SolarSpace marked the start of the first phase of its 5 GW high-efficiency solar cell plant in Laos at a recent launch event in the Saysettha Development Zone. The plant represents an expansion of the China-based PV cell and module manufacturer's overseas production capacity. It boasts a highly automated production line, including automated guided vehicles (AGV) and industrial robots, achieving 90% automation. ...

