Global program commits an additional $5 million to protect and beautify local communities

PPG (NYSE:PPG) today announced the completion of its 500th COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® project a colorful and transformational makeover at Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh. More than 80 volunteers marked the milestone by creating science-themed murals and applying fresh paint and color in learning spaces around the center.

PPG volunteers completed the 500th COLORFUL COMMUNITIES® project at the Carnegie Science Center in Pittsburgh, kicking off a month-long, worldwide celebration. (Photo: Business Wire)

Completion of the 500th Colorful Communities project kicks off a month-long, worldwide celebration of the volunteers, community partners and individuals who have helped to bring color and brightness to PPG communities. From China to the Netherlands, additional projects are planned across the world to mark the milestone.

"When we launched the Colorful Communities program, we sought to blend the best of who we are our passionate, talented employees and our innovative products to improve the communities where we live and work. The momentum built within this journey and the outcomes created are beyond what we anticipated," said Malesia Dunn, executive director, PPG Foundation and Corporate global social responsibility. "The Colorful Communities program has brightened our world in new and meaningful ways, spreading joy and positively impacting our communities."

Over the course of 500 projects, PPG employee volunteers have reached diverse communities and important spaces in need of bright and colorful transformations, positively impacting more than 8.2 million people in 50 countries. The program has:

Invested nearly $12 million in Colorful Communities projects to establish partnerships with organizations that educate and provide essential support to our neighbors.

in projects to establish partnerships with organizations that educate and provide essential support to our neighbors. Used nearly 50,000 gallons of paint to create spaces where students are encouraged to learn and thrive, patients and their families feel hope and support, and communities are inspired.

create spaces where students are encouraged to learn and thrive, patients and their families feel hope and support, and communities are inspired. Completed projects at more than 40 community centers and nearly 30 hospitals or healthcare facilities.

Empowered nearly 25,000 volunteers to spend over 160,000 hours revitalizing important spaces.

revitalizing important spaces. Used PPG expertise to elevate the positive impact that color can have on a space.

Reached students in more than 140 educational spaces to provide environments where young learners feel engaged and supported.

In recognition of the 500th project milestone, PPG is committing an additional $5 million to the Colorful Communities program through 2030. This will enable PPG volunteers to incorporate new activities and elements into projects that focus on environmental sustainability, such as reusing or recycling paint products and sundries, designing environmental-themed murals and incorporating gardening or tree-planting as part of the project.

"In our communities, our volunteers create brighter futures and live our purpose to protect and beautify the world," said Dunn. "The Colorful Communities program brings to life PPG's commitment to protecting and beautifying places where we live and giving employees a meaningful way to give back. The additional commitment makes it possible to continue this work."

The Colorful Communities program, PPG's signature initiative for supporting communities, aims to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world.

PPG's global community engagement efforts and the PPG Foundation aim to bring color and brightness to PPG communities around the world. We invested $16.2 million in 2022, supporting hundreds of organizations across more than 35 countries. By investing in educational opportunities, we help grow today's skilled workforce and develop tomorrow's innovators in fields related to coatings and manufacturing. Plus, we empower PPG employees to multiply their impact for causes that are important to them by supporting their volunteer efforts and charitable giving. Learn more at communities.ppg.com.

At PPG (NYSE:PPG), we work every day to develop and deliver the paints, coatings and specialty materials that our customers have trusted for 140 years. Through dedication and creativity, we solve our customers' biggest challenges, collaborating closely to find the right path forward. With headquarters in Pittsburgh, we operate and innovate in more than 70 countries and reported net sales of $17.7 billion in 2022. We serve customers in construction, consumer products, industrial and transportation markets and aftermarkets. To learn more, visit www.ppg.com.

