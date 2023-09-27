MACOM Technology Solutions Inc. ("MACOM"), a leading supplier of semiconductor products, will host live demonstrations of its optical capabilities and showcase new products at the European Conference on Optical Communications (ECOC) in Glasgow, Scotland, October 2 4, 2023, Booth #704

MACOM's product management team will provide in-depth explanations of its new products and benefits of its solutions. Attendees will also have the opportunity to query and interact with the product line staff at the show floor during our live demonstration of 200Gbps/lane optical links and 200G/lane copper cables enabled by MACOM's new chipsets.

200Gbps/lane Live Demonstrations:

226Gbps Laser Driver and TIA for 1.6T Optical Modules

226Gbps per lane Active Copper Cable Equalizers Extending DAC Reach for 800G/1.6T Applications

800G Multimode Fiber QSFP-DD (with DSP Partner) based on 112 Gbps per lane VCSEL Drivers and TIAs

MACOM PURE DRIVE 800G Linear Pluggable Module Solutions

Showcase of New Products and Capabilities:

High-Performance PIN Photodetector for 212 G per lane Applications

8-Channel SiPh Drivers for 800 G and 1.6 T Single-mode PAM4 Applications

226 Gbps EML and SiPh drivers for 1.6 T Optical Modules

130 Gbaud Drivers and TIAs for Coherent Applications

MACOM invites attendees to Booth #704 to meet with MACOM's engineers to learn more about its newest products and MACOM's broad portfolio.

Show Information:

Scottish Event Campus

Monday, October 2: 9:30 a.m. 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday, October 3: 9:30 a.m. 5:00 p.m.

Wednesday, October 4: 9:30 a.m. 4:00 p.m.

For more information about ECOC, visit https://www.ecocexhibition.com/

About MACOM

MACOM designs and manufactures high-performance semiconductor products for the Telecommunications, Industrial and Defense, and Data Center industries. MACOM services over 6,000 customers annually with a broad product portfolio that incorporates RF, Microwave, Analog and Mixed Signal and Optical semiconductor technologies. MACOM has achieved certification to the IATF16949 automotive standard, the AS9100D aerospace standard, the ISO9001 international quality standard and the ISO14001 environmental management standard. MACOM operates facilities across the United States, Europe, Asia and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts. To learn more, visit www.macom.com.

