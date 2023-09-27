Crexendo, Inc.: Crexendo Unveils Cutting-Edge Generative AI Technology Using ChatGPT

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) ("Crexendo" or the "Company"), an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services, today announced the launch of its new Generative AI technology features powered by ChatGPT in the Company's Contact Center solution.

By harnessing the power of AI and natural language processing, Crexendo's technology will enable real-time conversations that feel natural yet are dynamic enough to respond to complex requests, comments and questions. This new ability to both understand context in questions and respond with intelligent insights represents a significant step forward for Crexendo's communication platforms. These capabilities are now available through the digital engagement channels of the Company's CX CCaaS solution, and the solution is easily deployable to support the webchat function provided on end user customer's websites; the solution is available through Crexendo as well as its Partners who also deploy the CX platform.

The introduction of Crexendo's VIP CX is intended to further assist a business with its existing support staff and customers, aiding in user engagement and more efficiently managing inbound service requests. Through the enablement of a wide range of newly customizable features, this technology will help improve customer support, sales interactions and internal communications across industries.

"Crexendo partners can now offer a personalized, informative and engaging contact center experience built for their specific clientele," said Crexendo CEO Jeff Korn. "This innovation will revolutionize the way businesses engage, providing a personalized dimension of interaction that far exceeds the capabilities of traditional contact centers. Our launch of Generative AI using ChatGPT showcases our commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation as we continue to listen to and anticipate the needs of our growing client base."

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc. is an award-winning premier provider of cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration and managed IT services designed to provide enterprise-class cloud solutions to any size business. Our solutions currently support over three and a half million end users globally.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor' for such forward-looking statements. The words, "believe,' "expect,' "anticipate,' "estimate,' "will' and other similar statements of expectation identify forward-looking statements. We do not undertake any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances, or new information after this press release, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events including but not limited to Crexendo® (i) partners now offering a personalized, informative and engaging contact center experience built for their specific clientele; (ii) believing this innovation will revolutionize the way businesses engage, providing a personalized dimension of interaction that far exceeds the capabilities of traditional contact centers and (iii) believing the launch of Generative AI using ChatGPT showcases its commitment to pushing the boundaries of technological innovation with continuing to listen to and anticipate the needs of its growing client base.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo's operations and results, please refer to the Company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

