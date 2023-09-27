Isometric Technologies Announces Collaboration With MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics

Leading Provider of Logistics Performance Intelligence Joins Premier Network to Help Drive Cutting-Edge Research and Thought Leadership in Supply Chain Management

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / ISO (Isometric Technologies), a leading logistics performance intelligence platform, proudly announces its collaboration with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Center for Transportation & Logistics (MIT CTL) as a distinguished member of the Supply Chain Exchange. This collaboration aims to spearhead essential research and thought leadership initiatives that address critical supply chain and transportation challenges.

As a member of the Supply Chain Exchange, ISO is committed to advancing MIT CTL's research endeavors in multiple crucial areas. ISO will leverage its status as the industry-leading platform for measuring service performance among shippers, brokers, and carriers. This will help the industry advance data standardization and performance measurement. With a robust infrastructure processing millions of data points across partner networks, ISO will contribute invaluable anonymized data that sheds light on service trends throughout the supply chain, contributing to MIT CTL's groundbreaking research.

ISO's collaboration with MIT CTL will further facilitate in-depth analyses of the ripple effects of truckload service performance. By examining how performance issues resonate upstream and downstream, ISO's insights will provide a comprehensive view for MIT CTL's researchers. Moreover, this collaboration aims to drive a paradigm shift in the procurement mindset, emphasizing a value-based approach over traditional cost-based risk assessments.

"ISO is excited about the valuable and previously unattainable insights that our collaboration with MIT CTL will bring to the industry. By partnering with the largest shippers in North America and their logistics service providers to validate and align performance data at scale, we can help inform a wide range of important MIT CTL research on the trends and inefficiencies in transportation procurement. We look forward to supporting MIT CTL and the entire Supply Chain Exchange," said Brian Cristol, co-founder and CEO of ISO.

David Correll, a research scientist and freight expert at CTL, said, "ISO is doing what much of our research suggests needs to be done: integrating data across firm boundaries - across supply chain partners - in order to solve operational problems. As researchers, we're excited to be on this journey with the ISO team, contributing where we can and closely observing their progress in the field.

ISO's collaboration with MIT CTL is further exemplified by its sponsorship of the annual Supply Chain Sustainability report. This report, a pulse check on industry sustainability priorities, aligns with ISO's perspective that effective measurement is essential for sustainable progress. ISO will also participate with MIT CTL on the sustainability panel at CSCMP Edge in October this year to further solidify this knowledge exchange.

About ISO:

ISO is the only neutral platform that provides shippers, brokers, and carriers with the ability to measure the total cost of transportation procurement. Our Logistics Performance Intelligence platform arms customers with trustworthy data so they can measure the hidden costs of service, supercharge carrier procurement, and build stronger network relationships with more accountability. Learn more: https://www.iso.io/.

About the MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics:

For half a century, the MIT Center for Transportation & Logistics (MIT CTL) has been a dynamic hub where industry leaders, faculty, and students collaborate to advance supply chain education and research. MIT CTL fosters innovation through its Global Supply Chain and Logistics Excellence (SCALE) Network, a worldwide presence spanning multiple centers of excellence and numerous corporate partnerships. Learn more: https://ctl.mit.edu/.

Contact Information:

