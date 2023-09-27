Visual Lease Announces 2023 VL Customer Excellence Award Winners

WOODBRIDGE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Visual Lease (VL), the #1 lease optimization software provider, today announced the winners of its annual Customer Excellence Awards, recognizing organizations that are using VL's platform to achieve optimal strategic financial and operational outcomes. The winners were unveiled at the company's annual Customer Advisory Board (CAB) Summit, a multi-day event in San Antonio, TX, for select customers and partners.

"This year's recipients reflect how best-in-class companies are capitalizing on VL's unique capabilities to streamline critical workflows, promote cross-departmental collaboration and ensure data accuracy," said Robert Michlewicz, Visual Lease's Chief Executive Officer. "With more than 1,500 global organizations leveraging VL's platform to mitigate risks, create value and minimize costs associated with their lease records, these companies represent a valuable guidepost for our evolving industry."

This year's VL Customer Excellence Award winners were recognized for:

Enhanced Controls : American Axle Manufacturing . A two-time VL Customer Excellence Award winner, American Axle Manufacturing extended its controls framework and audit-preparedness, resulting in an 85% reduction in its controls deficiencies.



: . A two-time VL Customer Excellence Award winner, American Axle Manufacturing extended its controls framework and audit-preparedness, resulting in an 85% reduction in its controls deficiencies. Data-Driven Decisions : Compass. By merging its lease portfolio and business data into a proprietary visualization tool using the VL platform, the company now makes more strategic, data-driven decisions.



: Compass. By merging its lease portfolio and business data into a proprietary visualization tool using the VL platform, the company now makes more strategic, data-driven decisions. Unified Teams & Data : Quanta Services . By automating cross-departmental workflows, Quanta Services saved an impactful amount of time and money, allowing for a more collaborative and efficient workflow.



: Quanta Services By automating cross-departmental workflows, Quanta Services saved an impactful amount of time and money, allowing for a more collaborative and efficient workflow. Driving Shared Success : RSM US LLP. VL's partnership and shared mission with RSM assists a diverse and complex field of organizations seeking to implement processes and technologies which recognize risks and opportunities across a client's lease portfolio.

About Visual Lease

Visual Lease is the #1 lease optimization solution provider, empowering organizations to leverage their lease portfolio for strategic financial and operational outcomes. Our powerful and secure platform serves as a centralized system of record for all lease financial, operational and legal data, and is purpose-built to support every team that interacts with a company's lease portfolio. Informed by nearly three decades of experience, our solutions help companies easily sustain compliance with FASB, IFRS, GASB and ISSB reporting requirements, and mitigate the risks and maximize the value associated with their lease records. Our award-winning software is used by 1,500+ organizations to manage more than 1 million real estate, equipment and other leased asset records globally. For more information, visit visuallease.com.

Media Contacts

Erica Bonavitacola

Visual Lease

T+1 732 860 4838

ebonavitacola@visuallease.com

