DJ Ørsted secures solar and wind renewable energy contracts under Irish RESS 3 auction

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) Ørsted secures solar and wind renewable energy contracts under Irish RESS 3 auction 27-Sep-2023 / 14:53 CET/CEST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 27.9.2023 14:53:39 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News Ørsted has secured two contracts in the Irish Government's third onshore Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS 3) auction. The approved Ørsted projects were the 81 MW Garreenleen Solar Farm in Carlow, and the 43.2 MW Farranrory Onshore Wind Farm in Tipperary. Commenting on the provisional results of the RESS 3 auction, KieranWhite, Senior Vice President of Onshore in Region Europe at Ørsted, said: "With a combined output of 124 MW, these projects will assist in driving down the cost of electricity compared to fossil fuel generation and contribute to Ireland's overall energy independence while meeting our value creation targets. We expect to deliver the projects before 2030 within the RESS 3 timelines." A total of 24 onshore wind and solar projects, including Ørsted's two projects, cleared in the RESS 3 auction at an average strike price of EUR 100.47 per MWh. Ørsted's Irish headquarters are based in Cork City, where it employs over 100 people. Ørsted currently operates 378 MW of onshore wind across the island of Ireland, producing enough power for over 230,000 homes. Ørsted recently announced a partnership with ESB to jointly develop an Irish offshore wind portfolio and a partnership with Terra Solar to develop 400MW of solar energy. Ranked as one of the world's most sustainable energy companies, Ørsted has over 5.7 GW of onshore renewables in operation, under construction or consented across the United States and Europe. For further information, please contact: Media Relations Tom Christiansen +45 99 55 60 17 tomlc@orsted.com Investor Relations Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig +45 99 55 90 95 IR@orsted.com About Ørsted The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,700 people. Ørsted's shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2022, the group's revenue was DKK 132.3 billion (EUR 17.8 billion). Visit orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. Attachments . Investor News - Ireland RESS3.pdf News Source: Ritzau =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060094928 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: Orsted Sequence No.: 274374 EQS News ID: 1735989 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1735989&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2023 08:54 ET (12:54 GMT)