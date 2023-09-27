Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.09.2023

WKN: A0NBLH | ISIN: DK0060094928 | Ticker-Symbol: D2G
Tradegate
27.09.23
16:12 Uhr
51,74 Euro
+0,90
+1,77 %
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
RENIXX
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
ORSTED A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORSTED A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
51,6451,7216:19
51,6251,6816:19
27.09.2023 | 15:25
Ørsted secures solar and wind renewable energy contracts under Irish RESS 3 auction

DJ Ørsted secures solar and wind renewable energy contracts under Irish RESS 3 auction 

Ørsted A/S (Orsted) 
Ørsted secures solar and wind renewable energy contracts under Irish RESS 3 auction 
27-Sep-2023 / 14:53 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
27.9.2023 14:53:39 CEST | Ørsted A/S | Investor News 
Ørsted has secured two contracts in the Irish Government's third onshore Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS 3) 
auction. The approved Ørsted projects were the 81 MW Garreenleen Solar Farm in Carlow, and the 43.2 MW Farranrory 
Onshore Wind Farm in Tipperary. 
Commenting on the provisional results of the RESS 3 auction, KieranWhite, Senior Vice President of Onshore in Region 
Europe at Ørsted, said: "With a combined output of 124 MW, these projects will assist in driving down the cost of 
electricity compared to fossil fuel generation and contribute to Ireland's overall energy independence while meeting 
our value creation targets. We expect to deliver the projects before 2030 within the RESS 3 timelines." 
A total of 24 onshore wind and solar projects, including Ørsted's two projects, cleared in the RESS 3 auction at an 
average strike price of EUR 100.47 per MWh. 
Ørsted's Irish headquarters are based in Cork City, where it employs over 100 people. Ørsted currently operates 378 MW 
of onshore wind across the island of Ireland, producing enough power for over 230,000 homes. Ørsted recently announced 
a partnership with ESB to jointly develop an Irish offshore wind portfolio and a partnership with Terra Solar to 
develop 400MW of solar energy. 
Ranked as one of the world's most sustainable energy companies, Ørsted has over 5.7 GW of onshore renewables in 
operation, under construction or consented across the United States and Europe. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
Media Relations 
Tom Christiansen 
+45 99 55 60 17 
tomlc@orsted.com 
Investor Relations 
Rasmus Keglberg Hærvig 
+45 99 55 90 95 
IR@orsted.com 
About Ørsted 
The Ørsted vision is a world that runs entirely on green energy. Ørsted develops, constructs, and operates offshore and 
onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and 
bioenergy plants. Ørsted is recognised on the CDP Climate Change A List as a global leader on climate action and was 
the first energy company in the world to have its science-based net-zero emissions target validated by the Science 
Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Headquartered in Denmark, Ørsted employs approx. 8,700 people. Ørsted's shares are 
listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Orsted). In 2022, the group's revenue was DKK 132.3 billion (EUR 17.8 billion). Visit 
orsted.com or follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter. 
Attachments 
 . Investor News - Ireland RESS3.pdf 
News Source: Ritzau 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      DK0060094928 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:      Orsted 
Sequence No.:  274374 
EQS News ID:  1735989 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1735989&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2023 08:54 ET (12:54 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
