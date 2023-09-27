BioInvent International: BioInvent to Hold Two Poster Presentations at SITC 38th Annual Meeting

LUND, SE / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / BioInvent International (STO:BINV), a biotech company focused on the discovery and development of novel and first-in-class immune-modulatory antibodies for cancer immunotherapy, today announces it will hold two poster presentations on its anti-tumor necrosis factor receptor 2 (TNFR2) programs at the Society of Immunotherapy for Cancer (SITC) 38th Annual Meeting, held November 3-5, 2023, in San Diego, California. The posters will showcase the latest data from a clinical Phase 1 trial evaluating the first-in-class antibody BI-1808 as single agent, as well as preclinical data for BI-1910. BI-1910 has received an IND approval and is expected to enter clinical development H2 2023.

Titles and numbers of the poster presentations are as follows:

Title: Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of BI-1808, a Monoclonal Antibody to Tumor Necrosis Factor Receptor 2 (TNFR2) as Single Agent and in Combination with Pembrolizumab.

Number: 757

Number: 1368

The two anti-TNFR2 antibodies BI-1808 and BI-1910 are part of BioInvent's tumor-associated regulatory T cells (Treg)-targeting program. TNFR2 is particularly upregulated on Tregs of the tumor microenvironment and has been shown to be important for tumor growth and survival, representing a new and promising target for cancer immunotherapy. In June 2023, the company announced strong interim safety data from the ongoing Phase 1/2a trial of BI-1808.

For further information about the conference, please refer to Home - SITC 2023 (sitcancer.org).

About BioInvent

BioInvent International AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:BINV) is a clinical-stage biotech company that discovers and develops novel and first-in-class immuno-modulatory antibodies for cancer therapy, with currently four drug candidates in five ongoing clinical programs in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of hematological cancer and solid tumors, respectively. The Company's validated, proprietary F.I.R.S.T technology platform identifies both targets and the antibodies that bind to them, generating many promising new drug candidates to fuel the Company's own clinical development pipeline and providing licensing and partnering opportunities.

The Company generates revenues from research collaborations and license agreements with multiple top-tier pharmaceutical companies, as well as from producing antibodies for third parties in the Company's fully integrated manufacturing unit. More information is available at www.bioinvent.com. Follow on the social media platform X: @BioInvent.

For further information, please contact:

Cecilia Hofvander, Senior Director Investor Relations

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

Email: cecilia.hofvander@bioinvent.com

BioInvent International AB (publ)

Co. Reg. No. Org nr: 556537-7263

Visiting address: Ideongatan 1

Mailing address: 223 70 LUND

Phone: +46 (0)46 286 85 50

www.bioinvent.com

The press release contains statements about the future, consisting of subjective assumptions and forecasts for future scenarios. Predictions for the future only apply as the date they are made and are, by their very nature, in the same way as research and development work in the biotech segment, associated with risk and uncertainty. With this in mind, the actual outcome may deviate significantly from the scenarios described in this press release.

