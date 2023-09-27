Amendments to Poland's renewable energy laws will go into effect in October, permitting the installation of solar systems up to 150 kW in size, without the need for building permits. Piotr Pajak, a local PV analyst, says the changes will support investments in rooftop solar projects. In October, Poland's Renewable Energy Sources (RES) Act will undergo changes, enabling individuals to set up 150 kW micro-installations without the need for building permits. Piotr Pajak, a PV analyst for Gramwzielone.pl, said that the policy changes will "significantly increase investments" in commercial rooftop ...

