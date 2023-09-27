Ireland's Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications and network operator EirGrid today revealed the 20 solar projects totaling 497 MW that were provisionally selected in the latest auction round of the country's onshore Renewable Electricity Support Scheme (RESS). The procurement exercise concluded with an average strike price of €0.10047($0.10596)/kWh.This afternoon Ireland's Department of the Environment Climate and Communications, in collaboration with EirGrid, published the list of the 23 provisionally successful projects of Ireland's third RESS (RESS 3) round, comprising ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...