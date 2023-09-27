BrightRock Gold Corp. Reports LIBS Results of up to 21.78% Li from Recent Phase 3 Pegmatite Outcrop Discovery and Video Tour

GURNEE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / BrightRock Gold Corp. (OTC PINK:BRGC) is pleased to report exceptional test results from their Phase 3 Pegmatite Outcrop Discovery (disclosed in our last press release: Click Here), showcasing LIBS (Laser-Induced Breakdown Spectroscopy) findings of up to 21.78% Li (Lithium). Additionally, the company has released a new video tour below, providing further insight into the testing procedures taken to obtain these results.

FIGURE 1: FULL OVERVIEW OF MIDNIGHT OWL LITHIUM PROJECT WITH SAMPLE LOCATION.

*note all Li readings shown are surface readings and were the highest obtained LIBS result from that target area.

Our Head of Exploration, Steven Cyros, personally collected the samples from a spacing of approximately 1.5 meters to 2.5 meters. The samples were taken from a major outcrop, which is depicted here and was mentioned in greater detail in our most recent corporate news release and video (9/6/2023 news release). The testing was done in three phases using a SciApps Z-903 handheld LIBS (laser-induced breakdown spectroscopy) analyzer. The first phase was tested onsite in the field at Midnight Owl #177; the second phase was the same material tested in a controlled laboratory environment; and the third phase was the crushing and mixing of the same material. All tests and the corresponding results can be referenced in the tables below.

FIGURE 2: Outcrop from Midnight Owl Lode Claim #177 that samples were collected from.

VIDEO VIEWING OF THE PROCEDURES TAKEN TO OBTAIN LI RESULTS: CLICK HERE.

FIGURE 3: material tested from Midnight Owl Lode Claim #177

IN FIELD TESTING OF MO LODE CLAIM #177 MATERIAL CRYSTAL FORM

TEST # 216 217 218 219 220 221 222 223 224 225 226 Li RESULT 6.21% ND 2.06% 5.49% ND 2.47% 2.14% 3.37% 3.55% 3944 PPM 1.18%

TEST # 227 228 229 230 231 232 233 234 235 236 237 Li RESULT 1229 PPM 16.06% 15.67% 4779.1 PPM 2.76% 2.47% 1.03% 15.43% 2.12% ND 1.98%

TEST # 238 239 240 241 242 243 244 245 246 247 248 249 Li RESULT 3.14% 5.76% 16.44% ND 1.10% 9.06% 4.42% 1437.5 PPM 5.06% 1.35% 21.78% 21.09%

Figure 4: in field tests of MO lode claim #177 material table above

TEST # 262 263 264 265 266 267 268 269 270 271 272 273 274 275 276 277 Li RESULT 1.28% ND 11.31% 4286.1 PPM 1.62% 6.13% ND ND 3263 PPM 10.62% 12.65% 1.16% 1.00% 2.90% 1.90% 9.53%

IN VIDEO TESTING OF MO LODE CLAIM #177 MATERIAL CRYSTAL FORM

Figure 5: Test #271 Material Report from SciAps

IN VIDEO TESTING OF MO LODE CLAIM #177 MATERIAL CRUSHED/MIXED FORM

TEST # 278 279 280 281 282 283 284 285 286 287 288 289 290 291 292 293 Li RESULT 9838.1 PPM 7.77% 5.01% 3.72% ND 9.80% 5.07% 4.22% 6.39% 3.87% ND 5.87% 4.80% ND 4.09% ND

TEST # 294 295 296 297 298 299 300 301 302 303 304 305 306 307 308 309 310 Li RESULT 18.91% 18.94% 12.38% 5353.8 PPM 9725.4 PPM 5.77% 8359.6 PPM 6577.9 PPM 1.84% 2196.8 PPM 6946.3 PPM 3.70% 5.91% 9806.2 PPM ND 1.26% 8.31%

Figure 6: Test #295 Material Report from SciAps

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of BRGC, Mac J. Shahsavar, P. Eng., commented on the findings by stating that, "considering the historical context of this region (refer to "Mine Tales"), it is plausible that we may have come across eucryptite lithium, which has been recognized as a substantial deposit in the past. Eucryptite (see Eucryptite Mineral Data) exhibits elevated lithium concentrations, reaching levels as substantial as 12% (refer to Figure 7). The provided samples will be subjected to supplementary laboratory analysis in order to validate the existence of eucryptite. BRGC will disseminate the findings upon their completion. The utilization of hyperspectral imaging technology has facilitated the identification of a substantial expanse of surface spodumene within the Midnight Owl Mine Historic Area, spanning many miles. This recent discovery has brought to light that the northern section of our project, in addition to the historic Midnight Owl area, exhibits an elevated concentration of eucryptite, hence increasing the overall lithium abundance of the entire property and project."

Figure 7: List of Key Lithium Bearing Minerals. Eucryptite is a lithium aluminum silicate mineral with a formula LiAlSiO4 and is a secondary alteration mineral of spodumene. The lithium content of pure eucryptite is 11.86%Li2O. Spodumene is also a lithium aluminum silicate mineral with a formula LiAlSi2O6. The theoretical lithia content of pure spodumene is 8.03% Li2O.

About BrightRock Gold Corp.

BrightRock Gold Corp. is a lithium exploration company focused on developing its flagship project "Revival of the Midnight Owl Mine". Previously known in historical records as the "Lithium King Mine," it is located approximately 13 miles east of Wickenburg, Arizona. BrightRock Gold Corp. holds 100% ownership and interest in the "Midnight Owl Mine," along with an adjoining 5040 acres, or 244 lode claims. A lithium pegmatite project strategically located within 170 miles of three billion-dollar gigafactories under current construction. The company is seeking to develop this portfolio of lithium-rich assets to become a major supplier of lithium-based products.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS:

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements relate to future events, including our ability to raise capital, or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause materially different results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

