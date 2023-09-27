ESE Entertainment Inc.: ESE Entertainment Announces Strategic Partnership With Metapro for Gaming Arena

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / ESE Entertainment Inc. (TSXV:ESE)(OTCQX:ENTEF) ("ESE" or the "Company"), a gaming company that provides a range of services to leading video game developers and publishers, announces a strategic partnership with Poznan Game Arena ("PGA") and Metapro to organize the Web3 Game Arena (W3GA).

In September 2023, the W3GA HOT LAP and W3GA PRO RACE simracing competitions are taking place (the "Event"). During the finals at the Poznan Game Arena, players will meet W3GA ambassadors, including two renowned racers from the Williams Esports group, Jakub Brzezinski and Nikodem Wisniewski, as well as racing driver Karol Basz.

Cover Image

The Event will include a cash prize pool to be split amongst the winners. The W3GA HOT LAP qualifiers ended on September 23rd, and the top ten simracers advanced to the grand final, which will take place at the Poznan Game Arena on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

"During the competition, each competitor can complete an unlimited number of fastest hot lap rounds. At the end of the competition, the ten competitors with the best times will be invited to the W3GA PGA RACE final tournament," says Michal Bartczak, CEO of Metapro, the event organizer.

Meanwhile, the W3GA PRO RACE sees professional simracers and simracing fans competing against each other. The tournament consists of two qualifying rounds - with a final round scheduled for September 30th. Twelve participants from each of the qualifying rounds will advance to the grand final.

"The competition will be fierce and extremely exciting. The final will have two separate races with two separate qualifying sessions, and the simracers will compete on two tracks with two different cars. The final result will be based on the points earned in both races, and the winner will receive a cash prize pool," continued Bartczak.

To play in the W3GA HOT LAP and W3GA PRO RACE, you need to register an account on the www.mpdm.com.pl platform, sign up for the event, accept the terms and conditions, and confirm your participation in the qualifiers.

"Organizing such a large event, lasting over a month, would not be possible without cooperation with many partners from the motorsport, gaming, and esports world. We are excited to collaborate with the ESE team, a company specializing in gaming and esports competitions globally. W3GA showcases the power of all the tools we have been building at Metapro for over two years, all to prove how immense the utility of well-prepared Web3 technology can be in esports, gaming, and even motorsport," says Bartczak.

"Thanks to the use of the Launcher Platform, Metapro has the ability to reach and connect players and creators from all over the world. This global reach increases its value, ensuring availability and exclusivity in various markets and cultures. Every fan of a particular game can participate in the process of creating or developing a game or the ecosystem." added Bartczak.

The Poznan Game Arena is one of the largest entertainment and multimedia events in Central and Eastern Europe, which will take place on the 6-8 of October 2023. Additional events will be organized in the W3GA zone, such as simracing competitions of professional racing drivers with influencers and fans, special challenges for visitors, and a VIP tournament to be played on October 6, 2023. The events will also include guests of W3GA, renowned competitors from the Williams Esports group, Jakub Brzezinski, Nikodem Wisniewski, and racing driver Karol Basz.

ESE Entertainment Inc.

Konrad Wasiela

Chief Executive Officer and Director

+1 (437) 826-4012

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. www.esegaming.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that may constitute forward-looking information under applicable securities laws. All statements, other than those of historical fact, which address activities, events, outcomes, results, developments, performance or achievements that ESE anticipates or expects may or will occur in the future (in whole or in part) should be considered forward-looking information. Such information may involve, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the PGA and W3GA. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or statements formed in the future tense or indicating that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" (or other variations of the forgoing) be taken, occur, be achieved, or come to pass. Forward-looking information is based on currently available competitive, financial and economic data and operating plans, strategies or beliefs as of the date of this news release, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of ESE to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors may be based on information currently available to ESE, including information obtained from third-party industry analysts and other third-party sources, and are based on management's current expectations or beliefs regarding future growth, results of operations, future capital (including the amount, nature and sources of funding thereof) and expenditures. Any and all forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of ESE should be considered highly speculative.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about ESE, please contact:

investors@esegaming.com

SOURCE: ESE Entertainment Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787771/ese-entertainment-announces-strategic-partnership-with-metapro-for-gaming-arena