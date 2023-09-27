MyDinosaurs: My Dinosaurs Culture and Arts Co. Ltd. Attend IAAPA EXPO 2023

Join us at the IAAPA EXPO 2023, the Global Attractions Industry's premier event, held from September 25-28 in Vienna and November 14-17 in Orlando.

VIENNA, AUSTRIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Ready to take a journey back to a prehistoric era? Join My Dinosaurs Culture and Arts Co. at the IAAPA EXPO, the Global Attractions Industry's premier event, held from September 25-28 in Vienna and November 14-17 in Orlando! Explore our state-of-the-art animatronic dinosaurs, designed with the highest accuracy from paleontological data and tailored to the needs of exhibitions and parks. This is not just educational, but also an amazing source of fun for kids and families. Step into a world of wonder and excitement and be transported to a time when dinosaurs ruled the Earth.

My Dinosaurs Culture and Arts Co. Ltd. is a world-leading professional manufacturer of animatronic and skeleton exhibits in China. We have specialized in this field for over 20 years and have always been dedicated to producing animatronics and skeleton exhibits of high-quality at reasonable prices. We have exported to more than 67 countries in the world. Our typical clients are dinosaur parks, themed exhibitions, museums, hotels, kids playground, design companies, and film production companies.

