XPENG (NYSE: XPEV and HKEX: 9868), a leading smart electric vehicle company, today announced that it has shipped 750 vehicles for the Israeli market, marking this the largest single batch of export this year.

Hey XPENG, navigate to Israel! (Photo: Business Wire)

The batch left the Guangzhou Port after the conclusion of a ceremony that included local customs officials and port representatives.

"We're very grateful for the support of our partners and the local customs officials as we take a significant step toward launching in Israel," said Eric Xu, VP of International Markets, XPENG. "With the help of our local partner, Freesbe, the launch of our smart EVs is just around the corner-and we can't wait."

The two models expected to be available in Israel, XPENG P7 and XPENG G9, have also been adapted to meet the preferences of local drivers.

Together with Freesbe, with whom XPENG announced a partnership earlier this year, XPENG will begin to establish a sales and service network across Israel in 2024, covering major cities such as Tel Aviv, Haifa, and Jerusalem.

While currently establishing a presence in the European market, XPENG is also actively exploring the Middle East, citing its great potential for electrification-and Israel is the first step. XPENG will gradually enter more countries, committing to bringing its ever-evolving technology to more across the region.

About XPENG

XPENG is a global smart electric vehicle company founded in 2014 in Guangzhou, China, developing clean, intuitive, and creative mobility solutions. With industry-leading R&D facilities, XPENG is bringing vehicles with superior safety, electric efficiency, and on-road performance to markets across the globe. The company is constantly working to advance its core technology offering, including autonomous driving capabilities, SEPA 2.0, and captivating in-car infotainment systems. XPENG has headquarters in Guangzhou and Amsterdam, with additional offices in Beijing, Shanghai, and Silicon Valley.

