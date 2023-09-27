Lynk & Co Will Come to the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar

DOHA, Qatar, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lynk & Co, the global automotive brand redefining the concept of "new premium," has announced its plan for the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar. The brand will exhibit its innovative lineup of vehicles from October 5th to October 14th at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center (DECC). It will be the first time Lynk & Co participates in the Geneva International Motor Show and the brand aims to bring the visitors an immersive experience, and demonstrate its determination to further improve its globalization plan.

Jointly owned by Geely Holding Group and Volvo Cars, Lynk & Co is synonymous with cutting-edge design, advanced technology, and dynamic new energy. Lynk & Co has established a robust global system - including four design centers situated in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and Sweden, as well as a research and development center in Gothenburg, Sweden, known as China Euro Vehicle Technology AB (CEVT). The company efficiently integrates high-quality global supply chain resources and follows rigorous standards for supplier management and component manufacturing.

Lynk & Co will bring its CO: STORE, which showcases Lynk & Co 01, Lynk & Co 03+, Lynk & Co 05 and Lynk & Co 09 in four themed areas along with unique interactive installations and lifestyle initiatives.

Lynk & Co's participation at the Geneva International Motor Show Qatar will mark a step in Lynk & Co's global journey. The brand continues to uphold its commitment to the global customers. To date, Lynk & Co operates in 6 European countries, along with Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Oman, achieving cumulative sales of nearly 950,000 units worldwide. So far, there are 375 Lynk & Co Centers, 31 Lynk & Co Spaces, 12 Lynk & Co Clubs worldwide and 5 showrooms in the Middle East to provide customers with a holistic shopping experience, which combines lifestyle products, coffee, and a range of services tailored to meet local customer preferences.

Lynk & Co is also planning for steady global expansion, working towards its comprehensive entry into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries by the end of this year, and will venture into other Arab countries in 2024. In Southeast Asia, Lynk & Co is strategically establishing distribution networks in Vietnam and the Philippines, with expanded sales set to commence in 2024 after the completion of market layout work in 2023.

Launched in 2016, Lynk & Co is created for the new generation of open urbanites. Lynk & Co is not just a new car brand but a new brand in the car industry. Born global, open, and connected, the brand aims to build an open platform connecting people, cars, and the world.

