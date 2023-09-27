WISeKey International Holding Ltd.: WISeKey Wins Cisco 2023 Supply Chain Security Champion Award

Press Release: WISeKey Wins Cisco 2023 Supply Chain Security Champion Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., / GENEVA -- September 27, 2023: WISeKey International Holding Ltd. ("WISeKey") (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leader in cybersecurity, digital identity, and Internet of Things (IoT) solutions operating as a holding company, today announced that it has received Cisco's 2023 Supply Chain Security Champion award. Cisco issued the prestigious award at its annual Supplier Appreciation Event (SAE) to a live audience of several hundred executives representing its diverse component suppliers and partners in manufacturing, logistics, services, and repair operations.

The recognition honors WISeKey for demonstrating a shared commitment to Cisco's success by proactively securing Cisco IP and protecting the Cisco brand by embedding security into its operations and creating a secure Supply Chain.

"Our suppliers and partners are essential in delivering the technology and innovation our customers depend on. This annual event is a unique opportunity to show our gratitude and align on our path forward together, " said Marco De Martin, SVP of Global Supplier Management at Cisco. "Our theme this year was 'Adapt. Accelerate. Thrive.' which underscored the reality that we operate in an environment of constant change, and yet, our ongoing success depends on a collective understanding that we must treat challenges as opportunities, act with urgency, and seek solutions rooted in partnership. Cisco's supply chain, including its global network of suppliers and partners, will always build world-class products that enable Cisco to securely connect everything to make anything possible."

At SAE, Cisco celebrated the accomplishments and contributions of its supply chain partners and recognized those that performed exceptionally well in FY23. The event was the 32nd consecutive of its kind and is an annual opportunity to also share Cisco's strategic focus areas with its trusted global network of suppliers.

