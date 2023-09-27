Gautam Solar says it will invest $18.1 million to double its annual PV module production capacity to 2 GW.From pv magazine India Indian PV manufacturer Gautam Solar said it will double its annual solar module manufacturing capacity to 2 GW by the end of the 2024 calendar year. It will invest around INR 150 crore ($18.1 million) to set up the manufacturing capacity, which will be used to produce n-type TOPCon and mono PERC modules. Gautam Solar supplies modules for rooftop, utility-scale, and C&I solar plants. It recently exhibited its n-type TOPCon solar modules at the RE+ conference in Las Vegas, ...

