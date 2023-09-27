Auditoria Secures Investment from KPMG U.S. to Elevate AI-Powered Finance Automation Solutions

Investment Fueled by Finance Automation Excellence and Powerful Workday Integration

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / AUDITORIA.AI, a pioneer in automated, AI-powered intelligent applications for finance, today announced an investment from KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax, and advisory firm. This minority equity investment underscores Auditoria's commitment and industry support to revolutionize finance processes and accelerate cash performance through cutting-edge AI technology.

"We are thrilled to announce this investment from KPMG Ventures, reaffirming our commitment to driving innovation in finance," says Rohit Gupta, CEO of Auditoria. "Not only does this solidify our unwavering dedication to spearheading innovation, but it also heralds a new era of transformative possibilities in the realm of generative-AI-enhanced products. Auditoria and KPMG will collaborate to deliver comprehensive finance transformation services that combine KPMG's deep industry knowledge with Auditoria's AI technology prowess."

KPMG recognizes the potential for Auditoria's technology to reshape the corporate finance landscape, including its powerful integration with Workday. As a Workday-Approved software partner, Auditoria seamlessly processes Workday data to help organizations achieve greater cash position visibility by automating and orchestrating business processes in the areas of AP, AR, and GL.

"We see potential in Auditoria.AI's intelligent applications for corporate finance," said Andrew Matuszak, Managing Director, KPMG Ventures. "Auditoria's AI-enhanced products offer solutions that can support corporate finance transformation and automate complex financial tasks to improve both efficiency and accuracy."

Auditoria's innovative technology has been adopted by organizations such as FreshWorks, UserTesting, and others. These forward-thinking companies have embraced Auditoria's AI-based applications to enhance business value, reduce IT complexities, boost business resilience, lower attrition rates, and expedite decision-making processes.

About Auditoria.AI

Auditoria.AI is the leader in intelligent applications for corporate finance, helping finance teams automate business processes in AP, AR, GL, and Vendor Management to accelerate cash performance. By leveraging natural language technologies, artificial intelligence, machine learning, OCR, and advanced RPA, Auditoria removes friction and repetition from mundane tasks while automating complex functions, and providing real-time visibility into cash performance. Corporate finance and accounting teams at leading companies including Bring IT, Folio3, Freshworks, GameChange Solar, Momentum Telecom, UserTesting, and more use Auditoria to accelerate business value while minimizing heavy IT involvement, improving business resilience, lowering attrition, and accelerating business insights. Give your finance teams superpowers at Auditoria.ai.

About KPMG LLP

KPMG LLP is the U.S. firm of the KPMG global organization of independent professional services firms providing audit, tax and advisory services. The KPMG global organization operates in 143 countries and territories and has more than 265,000 people working in member firms around the world. Each KPMG firm is a legally distinct and separate entity and describes itself as such. KPMG International Limited is a private English company limited by guarantee. KPMG International Limited and its related entities do not provide services to clients.

KPMG is widely recognized for being a great place to work and build a career. Our people share a sense of purpose in the work we do, and a strong commitment to community service, inclusion and diversity and eradicating childhood illiteracy. Learn more at www.kpmg.com/us.

