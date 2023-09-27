Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. Welcomes Amrita Bhalla to its Advisory Board

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO), a company that includes a growing collection of e-commerce platforms with a concentration on fine wines, luxury real estate, and leather goods and accessories (the "Company" or "Gaucho Holdings"), today announced the appointment of Ms. Amrita Bhalla to its Advisory Board. In addition to joining the Advisory Board, Ms. Bhalla will serve as a brand ambassador for the company, enhancing its commitment to strategic leadership, innovation, and luxury.

Amrita Bhalla's appointment comes as part of the company's continuous commitment to align with global leaders and experts to shape its vision and strategies. Her exemplary global HR expertise and renowned leadership in the luxury hospitality sector present a promising addition to Gaucho Holdings' advisory board.

Scott Mathis, CEO & Chairman of Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., commented, "We welcome Amrita Bhalla to our Advisory Board. We believe her expertise in luxury and global insights can be true assets to our team. With her guidance, we aim to enhance our offerings and guest experiences, positioning Gaucho and Algodon as recognized names in the luxury sector."

Ms. Bhalla expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "Passion is the flame that ignites creativity. Joining Gaucho Group Holdings' Advisory Board and an inspirational collective of visionaries in luxury hospitality, fine wine and fashion is an exciting intersection. I look forward to working with the Gaucho team to continue to innovate and redefine the very essence of luxury experiences."

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc., is proud to strengthen its board with such esteemed members who not only bring immense experience and value but also resonate with the brand's ethos and ambition. As the company forges ahead, the integration of such influential leaders is essential for navigating the evolving luxury market and ensuring unparalleled experiences for its global clientele.

About Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

For more than ten years, Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.'s (gauchoholdings.com) mission has been to source and develop opportunities in Argentina's undervalued luxury real estate and consumer marketplace. Our company has positioned itself to take advantage of the continued and fast growth of global e-commerce across multiple market sectors, with the goal of becoming a leader in diversified luxury goods and experiences in sought after lifestyle industries and retail landscapes. With a concentration on fine wines (algodonfinewines.com & algodonwines.com.ar), hospitality (algodonhotels.com), and luxury real estate (algodonwineestates.com) associated with our proprietary Algodon brand, as well as the leather goods, ready-to-wear and accessories of the fashion brand Gaucho - Buenos AiresTM (gauchobuenosaires.com), these are the luxury brands in which Argentina finds its contemporary expression.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release may constitute forward-looking statements and are not guarantees of future performance, condition or results and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and elsewhere. The Company undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement made herein. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release.

Media Relations:|

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

Rick Stear

Director of Marketing

212.739.7669

rstear@gauchoholdings.com

SOURCE: Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787824/gaucho-group-holdings-inc-welcomes-amrita-bhalla-to-its-advisory-board