Two posters selected for non-clinical data presentation at leading immuno-oncology conference for the Company's new drug candidate generation, MaaT03X, in combination with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors (ICIs), for the first time.

Regulatory News:

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company and a leader in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to enhancing survival for patients with cancer, announced today that two abstracts have been accepted for poster presentations at the 38th Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Annual Meeting, the world-leading event in immunotherapy, scheduled to be held from November 1-5, 2023, in San Diego, California, U.S.A. This is the first time that the Company will present non-clinical data in immuno-oncology which include its Artificial Intelligence (AI) screening approach and in vitro results for the first member of the new generation MaaT03X range of products dedicated to improving responses in immunotherapy for patients with solid tumors.

Immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapies have become the standard of care for treating solid tumors. However, only around 25% to 35% of patients respond to the treatment. Simultaneously, numerous studies have indicated that immune homeostasis and the diversity and richness of gut microbiota could improve the response to ICI treatment1. This research opens promising new possibilities for enhancing cancer treatment. The Company has chosen to pursue this avenue, focusing on the potential of the gut microbiome's diversity, richness, and its key functional networks, which could be a game-changer in the field of immuno-oncology in the coming years. In this context, the company has developed an AI-driven program to select the most effective tailor-made microbiome for specific indications in multiple areas, with a first focus on ICI.

SITC Poster Presentations details:

Title: Evaluation of a new co-cultured microbiome ecosystem therapy candidate (MaaT03X) for clinical testing as adjuvant/neoadjuvant to immune checkpoint inhibitors in solid tumors

Abstract Number: 1321

Title: Robust Machine Learning (ML) approach for Screening Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies (MET) Drug Candidates in combination with Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

Abstract Number: 1304

In line with the embargo policy of the congress, additional details on data scheduled to be presented at the 2023 edition of SITC will be released on October 31st, 2023.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has launched, in March 2022, an open-label, single-arm Phase 3 clinical trial in patients with acute GvHD, following the achievement of its proof of concept in a Phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint®, enables the identification of novel disease targets, evaluation of drug candidates, and identification of biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. The company's Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice. MaaT Pharma is listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).

Forward-looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

1 Routy B. et al, Science 2018, Matson et al, Science 2018, Gopalakrishnan V. et al, Science, 2018

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230927694964/en/

Contacts:

MaaT Pharma Investor Relations

Guilhaume DEBROAS, Ph.D.

Head of Investor Relations

+33 6 16 48 92 50

invest@maat-pharma.com



MaaT Pharma Media Relations

Pauline RICHAUD

Senior PR Corporate Communications Manager

+33 6 14 06 45 92

media@maat-pharma.com



Trophic Communications Corporate Communications

Charlotte SPITZ or

Stephanie MAY

+49 171 351 2733

maat@trophic.eu