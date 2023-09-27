Anzeige
Mittwoch, 27.09.2023
Explodierende Umsatzzahlen! Jetzt die bevorstehende Rallye sehen und ausnutzen?!
WKN: 924061 | ISIN: FR0004040608 | Ticker-Symbol: 9BA
Stuttgart
27.09.23
09:06 Uhr
5,760 Euro
+0,020
+0,35 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABC ARBITRAGE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABC ARBITRAGE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,7805,90019:10
27.09.2023
86 Leser
ABC arbitrage: Release of the half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2023

ABC arbitrage

Release of the half-yearly financial report as at 30 June 2023

ABC arbitrage announces that as of today its half-yearly financial report for the first half of 2023 has been publicly released and filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).

This document includes four parts :
- the half-yearly activity report,
- the consolidated financial statements at 30 June 2023,
- the statutory auditors' reports,
- the statement by the person responsible for the First-Half Financial Report.

The annual financial report can be consulted on the Group website at: abc-arbitrage.com, in the "Shareholders" page, heading Financial information / Financial reports.

Attachment

  • 2023 ABCA Mise a` disposition du rapport financier semestriel VEN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/34eeec40-4f87-4e64-a9f2-d0e775fcdb84)

