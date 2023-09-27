Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2023) - XIX International trade management consulting firm with headquarters based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates is looking to expand horizons to Asia and setup offices in China.

XIX International has been consulting international clients from the US, the Middle East and Asia Pacific. The firm's partners have set a target to enter Asia market for trade management business and China is the main hub for global trade in the region.

China has world's largest trade channels and supply chains for almost any product in almost all sectors which leads to high buying power from the US, Europe and MENA region. While clients may not be familiar in dealing in cultural differences with Chinese companies, XIX International tends to solve cultural differences and communication issues and provide smooth assistance towards international trade management especially when contracting with Chinese companies.

XIX International has set a target to open up offices either in Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou or Shenzhen and even Hong Kong as Hong Kong is the financial trade center for global trade and hot spot for China's import and export.

About XIX International

XIX International is a professional trade management consulting firm providing services to international clients who buy and sell products in global markets. XIX International helps clients to navigate through the deal process and manage important aspects of a trade deal including contracting, manufacturing and production processes, logistics, and sales and marketing. XIX International specializes to provide best client services and guidance to navigate international markets.

