Workwell Technologies Inc.: Workwell Technologies Acquires Aussie Time Clocks

Expanding Workforce Management Systems for Small Businesses in Australia and New Zealand

CARLSBAD, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Workwell Technologies, the market leader in time and attendance solutions for small and mid-sized businesses, announced today that it has acquired Aussie Time Clocks, a time and attendance software solutions firm based in Queensland, Australia.

"Having worked with Aussie Time Clocks as the distributor for uAttend in Australia and New Zealand for over a decade, we jumped at the opportunity to have them join the team," said Andrew Newby, co-CEO, Workwell Technologies. "David Azzopardi has not only done a phenomenal job in growing the uAttend brand in his region, he and his team have also developed a robust cloud platform that opens the door to larger clients in Australia, New Zealand, and beyond."

The acquisition of Aussie Time Clocks aligns with Workwell's commitment to deliver well-designed solutions that allow small and mid-size businesses to manage employees with ease and efficiency. This new addition to the Workwell portfolio solidifies its offering of time and attendance solutions in Australia and New Zealand.

Day-to-day operations of Aussie Time Clocks will remain led by its founder David Azzopardi and the local Aussie Time Clock staff.

"Workwell is a proven industry leader, so we are excited to have joined their team and what this will mean for the future," says David Azzopardi, General Manager, Aussie Time Clocks. "Our partnership with Workwell over the years has created a solid foundation for us to take time and attendance to the next level in our region."

About Workwell Technologies: Workwell Technologies (formerly Processing Point Inc.) is a leader in providing innovative solutions to thousands of small businesses nationwide. From cutting-edge cloud-based time and attendance to the latest in point-of-sale and mobile payments technology, Workwell brings products and services that save clients time and money while performing mission-critical business tasks.

About Aussie Time Clocks: Aussie Time Clocks is a leading supplier of time and attendance solutions to thousands of small businesses in Australia and New Zealand. Through careful curation, Aussie Time Clocks offers quality products for its business customers, saving them thousands a year with their time and attendance processes.

