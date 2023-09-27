Allocated Media: Breweries Nationwide Come Together to Fund Childhood Cancer Research

TAMPA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / The Brewing Funds the Cure initiative allows the passion and creativity of the brewing industry to help fund critical research in collaboration with the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. The signature program for Brewing Funds the Cure is the annual release of Rising Hope. Now in its 5th year, the program's goal is to have one brewery in each state produce the iconic "Rising Hope" brew. With the 2023 release of Rising Hope, craft brewing partners across the country have raised over $1 million for pediatric cancer research!

2023 Rising Hope IPA

Rising Hope Hazy Mango IPA pouring into glass

Brew masters from Florida Avenue Brewing and Mike Hess Brewing have designed an East Coast (Hazy Mango IPA) and West Coast (Orange Blossom Pale Ale) recipe for breweries to choose from. Partners Country Malt Group, Yakima Chief Hops, Amoretti Fruit Puree and AB Biotech provide free ingredients to each of the Rising Hope breweries. In addition, Blue Label Packaging Co has donated labels for canning, and Taphandles are providing signature tap handles for all breweries. The signature brew will be a limited release, and 100% of the proceeds will benefit the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. 2023 partners will be updated on the virtual map at: www.brewingfundsthecure.org.

Why is this important?

Cancer is the #1 cause of death by disease among children

43 children per day are expected to be diagnosed with cancer

Only 4% of the billions of dollars that are spent annually on cancer research and treatments are directed toward treating childhood cancer

• More than 95% of those who survive childhood cancer will have a significant health-related issue by the time they are 45 as a result of being treated with drugs designed for adults.

How to Get Involved with Brewing Funds The Cure

Join/Donate:

Organizations can join Brewing Funds the Cure by going to the NPCF's Brewing Funds the Cure website. To inquire about partnering or to donate: www.brewingfundsthecure.org

Support in style! Individuals can donate $43 or more and receive a one-time gift of Brewing Funds the Cure Hat & sticker. https://give.nationalpcf.org/give/492466/#!/donation/checkout

Date:

Rising Hope will begin to release in September 2023 and will be available until it runs out. For specific release information, please follow social media channels for the specific partner brewery in your area. A full list of participating breweries can be found at www.brewingfundsthecure.org

Get Social:

Follow @brewingfundsthecure on Instagram! Tag us, message us, and use brewingfundsthecure to get involved and help promote BFTC.

Partnership Opportunities:

Contact Chris Geib - Cgeib@nationalpcf.org or (813) 269-0955

About the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation:

The National Pediatric Cancer Foundation is a non-profit organization based in Tampa, FL. Founded in 1991, we have raised upwards of $35 million and partner with over 30 hospitals nationwide. 89 cents of every dollar raised funds research and new medical trials to find less toxic, more therapeutic solutions for childhood cancer. We are proud of our dedication to fiscal responsibility, receiving the highest rating 11 years in a row from Charity Navigator, putting us in the top 2% of all charities nationwide. For more information, visit www.NationalPCF.org or connect via Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

