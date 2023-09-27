Anzeige
WKN: A3D8WJ | ISIN: CA1939291060 | Ticker-Symbol: TO1
Tradegate
27.09.23
18:38 Uhr
0,202 Euro
-0,020
-9,01 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COLLECTIVE METALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COLLECTIVE METALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,2020,22019:10
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.