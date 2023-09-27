Summers Value Partners LLC: Summers Value Partners, LLC names Alison Tomlinson as Head of Business Development and Investor Relations

Ms. Tomlinson to lead all client-facing activities at the firm

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Summers Value Partners, LLC, a boutique alternative investment manager focused on small and micro-cap investing, today announced that Alison Tomlinson has joined the firm as Head of Business Development and Investor Relations. Ms. Tomlinson will lead all client-facing activities including fundraising and reporting and will join the firm's operating committee.

"I am thrilled to work alongside Alison," said Andrew Summers, founder and Chief Investment Officer of Summers Value Partners, LLC. "Her experience, skills and broad network will elevate our client-facing activities to drive our next phase of growth. With a five-year track record and market-beating returns, now is the right time to add someone with Alison's talents to focus on increasing investor awareness of the Summers Value Fund, LP."

Ms. Tomlinson will be responsible for communicating the firm's vision and values with its investors and the financial community. She brings more than thirty years of institutional client-facing experience to the role. She most recently worked at 1888 Investments, LLC and LAB Quantitative Strategies, LLC where she led client relations. She was previously a Director at Citi Private Bank, Citigroup Capital Markets and StreetAccount, LLC. where she was responsible for growing each business through client-related activities.

"Andy and his team have a created a strong track record," stated Ms. Tomlinson. "I am excited to be a part of the firm's client-centric culture and to continue building upon its success."

ABOUT SUMMERS VALUE PARTNERS, LLC

Summers Value Partners, LLC is a boutique alternative investment manager based in Denver, Colorado. The Summers Value Fund, LP is a long/short equity fund launched in June of 2018. The fund utilizes a bottom-up, fundamental-based research process with an emphasis on small and micro-cap companies in the healthcare sector and other non-cyclical industries. The fund is solely managed by Mr. Summers who has over twenty-five years of investment management experience. Learn more at www.summersvalue.com.

