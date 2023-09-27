Findings underscore the ongoing value to the myeloma scientific community of the MMRF's landmark molecular and clinical data and translational research programs

The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) today announced that findings from three studies based on analyses of its CoMMpass? and CureCloud?datasets will be featured in an oral abstract and poster presentations at the 20th International Myeloma Society (IMS) Annual Meeting in Athens, Greece, September 27-30, 2023. Topics include:

Multi-omic analysis of multiple myeloma subtypes based on samples from the MMRF CoMMpass Study

Single-cell profiling in rapidly progressing multiple myeloma patients enrolled in the CoMMpass Study as part of the MMRF Immune Atlas research program

A real-world longitudinal investigation of patient treatments and outcomes, including Patient Reported Outcome (PRO) surveys from the MMRF CureCloud Research Initiative

Additionally, data from the CoMMpass Study are cited in 24 posters and four education sessions, demonstrating its enduring value in driving new advancements across multiple myeloma research. With its inclusion in more than 300 publications and abstracts, CoMMpass represents the largest longitudinal genomic dataset in multiple myeloma and has led to groundbreaking discoveries that have transformed how researchers understand the biology of the disease.

To develop a more comprehensive picture of myeloma disease biology, the MMRF is expanding the CoMMpass dataset with immune data from its Immune Atlas research program. In addition, the MMRF's CureCloud, a first-of-its-kind registry, has amassed clinical, genomic, immune, and patient-reported outcome (PRO) data across more than 1,000 participants. The MMRF makes the datasets from CoMMpass, Immune Atlas, and CureCloud available to researchers, facilitating the development of optimal treatments for all myeloma patients.

"Our consistent investment in the generation, analysis and sharing of new data with researchers worldwide accelerates the pace of scientific discovery to benefit each and every myeloma patient," said George Mulligan, Ph.D., Chief Scientific Officer of the MMRF and co-author on two of the studies to be shared at IMS. "I am optimistic that, with greater understanding of this disease biology and continued collaboration in the research community, multiple myeloma patients will have improved therapeutic options now and also steadily increasing approaches to rational and potentially curative treatment strategies."

About the MMRF data to be shared at IMS 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023

Poster Session 3, 1:15 PM 2:15 PM EEST

Multi-omic analysis of multiple myeloma subtypes reveals epigenetic programs of high-risk disease

Identifying the biology of high-risk multiple myeloma is critical to improving outcomes. Current markers imperfectly predict high-risk disease and there are limited data that integrate genetic, epigenetic, and transcriptional information with outcomes. DNA methylation data was generated based on 415 samples from the MMRF CoMMpass study and identified distinct epigenetic programs of high-risk disease.

Friday, September 29, 2023

Poster Session 3, 1:15 PM 2:15 PM EEST

Single-Cell Profiling Reveals Inflammaging-associated Dysregulations in Rapidly Progressing Multiple Myeloma Patients

Modern therapies for multiple myeloma rely on the immune system for their effectiveness and positive outcomes. Dysregulation in the immune compartment can promote disease progress and hamper the effectiveness of immune-based therapies. In this study for the characterization of bone marrow and its association with the kinetics of multiple myeloma, researchers performed Single Cell Profiling on bone marrow samples from the MMRF CoMMpass cohort.

Friday, September 29, 2023

Poster Session 3, 1:15 PM 2:15 PM EEST

The MMRF CureCloud research study: a real-world longitudinal investigation of patient treatments and outcomes, including Patient Reported Outcome (PRO) surveys

CureCloud integrates molecular and real-world evidence data, including electronic health records (EHR) and PROs collected at six-month intervals. This poster is an analysis of the baseline PRO data. In general, patients were able to answer the PRO instruments electronically. The results indicate that younger and less socioeconomically advantaged patients experienced higher financial toxicity.

About the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF)

The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation (MMRF) is the largest nonprofit in the world solely focused on accelerating a cure for each and every multiple myeloma patient. We drive the development and delivery of next-generation therapies, leverage data to identify optimal and more personalized treatment approaches, and empower myeloma patients and the broader community with information and resources to extend their lives. Central to our mission is our commitment to advancing health equity so that all myeloma patients can benefit from the scientific and clinical advances we pursue. Since our inception, the MMRF has committed over $500 million for research, opened nearly 100 clinical trials, and helped bring 15+ FDA-approved therapies to market, which have tripled the life expectancy of myeloma patients. To learn more, visit www.themmrf.org.

