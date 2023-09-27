Peraso, Inc.: Peraso, pSemi and Richardson RFPD Release Critical Details of 5G mmWave Fixed Wireless Access Solution

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Peraso Inc., and pSemi, a Murata company, in collaboration with Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Electronics company, are publishing new information following the earlier announcement, "Collaborate on RF Solution for 5G mmWave Fixed Wireless Access" issued in June. The RF solution for mmWave fixed wireless access customer premises equipment (CPE) uses the new Peraso PRS1520 beamformer RFIC and the pSemi PE128300 up-down converter. The Application Note, published on Richardson RFPD's website, provides the next phase hardware block diagram, including peripheral components, and test results of the system operating in the 26-28GHz band.

The mmWave frequency bands provide extensive RF spectrum ideal for fixed wireless access delivering multi-gigabit services. Leveraging 5G mobile infrastructure, mobile network operators (MNOs) in many global regions are beginning to offer fixed wireless services, directly competing with cable and fiber and reaching areas underserved by current broadband providers.

PRS1520 supports major mmWave bands and offers sufficient transmit power to meet the EIRP expectations for Class 1 CPE. In combination with pSemi's high-performance PE128300, system developers can realize a cost-efficient RF solution for n257, n258 and n261 (24.25-29.5 GHz) bands.

"Thanks to the collaboration with pSemi and the help of Richardson RFPD, we are on track to provide a complete reference design for 5G mmWave CPE." says Ron Glibbery, Peraso's CEO. "The integration and testing effort conducted so far demonstrates Peraso's beamformer, in combination with pSemi's up-down converter, is the right solution to meet the challenge of building a low-cost CPE."

"pSemi remains committed to developing industry-leading solutions and innovating for the future. This continued collaboration with Peraso is proof of our commitment to partnership and collaboration to deliver future innovations.", says Vikas Choudhary, Vice President of Global Sales, Marketing and System Engineering at pSemi.

Peraso and pSemi will be in attendance at MWC Las Vegas, September 26-28. Meet pSemi at the Murata booth #834 or Peraso at meeting room #1376MR.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

About pSemi

pSemi, a Murata Company, (formerly Peregrine Semiconductor) is a leader in the design and development of semiconductor integration, providing world-class capabilities with high-performance RF, analog and mixed signal solutions. With a 30-year legacy of technology advancements, strong IP portfolio and deep expertise in RF integration, our solution portfolio spans power management, connected sensors, antenna tuning, and RF frontends, which enable advanced modules for smartphones, base stations, personal computers, electric vehicles, data centers, IoT devices, healthcare and more. A wholly-owned subsidiary of Murata Electronics North America, Inc., pSemi is headquartered in San Diego, with additional offices spanning North America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit http://www.psemi.com and connect on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/psemi/.

About Richardson RFPD

Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Electronics company, is a global leader in the RF, wireless, IoT and power technologies markets. It brings relationships with many of the industry's top radio frequency and power component suppliers. Whether it's designing components or engineering complete solutions, Richardson RFPD's worldwide design centers and technical sales team provide comprehensive support for customers' go-to-market strategy, from prototype to production. More information is available online at www.richardsonrfpd.com. Follow Richardson RFPD on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Richardson_RFPD. To browse and subscribe to Richardson RFPD's email newsletters, click here.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the "safe harbor" created by those sections. All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are "forward-looking statements." These statements may be identified by words such as "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "strategy," "goal," or "planned," "seeks," "may," "might", "will," "expects," "intends," "believes," "should," and similar expressions, or the negative versions thereof, and which also may be identified by their context. All statements that address availability, operating performance, and advantages of the products of Peraso and anticipated use of mmWave by service providers, that are not otherwise historical facts, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and expectations of future events that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results and trends may differ materially from historical results or those projected in any such forward-looking statements depending on a variety of factors. These factors include, but are not limited to, anticipated use of mmWave by service providers, the availability and performance of Peraso's products, reliance on manufacturing partners to assist successfully with the fabrication of our ICs and modules, availability of quantities of ICs supplied by our manufacturing partners at a competitive cost, level of intellectual property protection provided by our patents, vigor and growth of markets served by our customers and our operations, and other risks. Peraso undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statement for any reason, except as required by law, even as new information becomes available or other events occur in the future.

###

Media Contact

Tyler Weiland

Shelton Group

+1-972-571-7834

tweiland@sheltongroup.com

Peraso Company Contact

Mark Lunsford

CRO

mlunsford@perasoinc.com

pSemi Company Contact

Caroline Short

Cshort@psemi.com

SOURCE: Peraso, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/787969/peraso-psemi-and-richardson-rfpd-release-critical-details-of-5g-mmwave-fixed-wireless-access-solution