Kingsbarn Realty Capital: ART Health Announces Construction of a State-of-the-Art Radiation Oncology Treatment Center Serving Greater Las Vegas, Nevada

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Advanced Radiotherapy Technologies ("ART Health"), a Kingsbarn company, has started construction of a state-of-the-art radiation treatment center in Henderson. The center is expected to open for patient care during the first half of 2024 and will have the capacity to treat thousands of cancer patients annually.

Northwest corner of construction site

The new facility will include leading-edge cancer therapies not yet offered in the area, such as Biology-guided Radiation Therapy (BgRT) using RefleXion Medical's SCINTIX treatment system. SCINTIX therapy is the only radiotherapy treatment delivery modality to leverage radiotracers for live tumor targeting. This new use of radiotracers turns tumors into biological beacons that actively control treatment delivery in real time via a continuous stream of data. SCINTIX is unique in that it can treat multiple tumors at a time. The center will also include Varian Medical's Edge Radiosurgical system, Siemen's PET/CT, nuclear medicine, and brachytherapy. This will be the most advanced radiation treatment center in Nevada, providing the residents of metropolitan Las Vegas and Southern Nevada access to the most contemporary cancer therapies.

For those diagnosed with cancer, accessing the latest technology and the most effective therapies to ensure the best treatment outcomes is often a challenge. Many times, the equipment to provide those treatments is cost-prohibitive at the local level, requiring the patient to travel to major hospitals or university medical centers. ART Health's goal is to provide leading-edge cancer treatment at the community level so that patients receive the best possible outcomes close to their homes and family support systems.

Including the center in Las Vegas, ART Health has begun the development of three radiation treatment centers with world-class clinical partners, including a prominent local radiation oncology practice, a large regional healthcare system and a major medical academic institution. ART Health will continue to identify clinical partners and new center locations as it continues its expansion nationwide.

"We are very pleased to bring this state-of-the-art radiation treatment center to Las Vegas Valley," stated Jeff Pori, CEO of Kingsbarn, when discussing ART Health's new Henderson clinic. "There are very few major cancer centers that offer these next-generation modalities for cancer management, and we are proud to bring these cutting-edge technologies to our own hometown. We are confident that the combination of these new radiation technologies and world-class physicians will significantly elevate and advance the way we treat cancer patients in southern Nevada."

