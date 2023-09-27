Callahan Construction Managers: Callahan Construction to Complete Expansion of Continuing Care Neighborhood at Linden Ponds

Two-story 59,000 SF expansion at Linden Ponds will create 50 new apartments

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Callahan Construction Managers (Callahan), a full-service construction management company based in Bridgewater, Mass., announced today that it has been hired to build a new, $25 million two-story 59,000 SF continuing care neighborhood expansion at the Linden Ponds, an Erickson Senior Living-managed retirement community in Hingham, Mass. A groundbreaking ceremony was held on May 25, 2023, and the community expects to welcome new residents in early 2025. Erickson Senior Living is a national leader in senior living and health care with a network of managed communities.

(L-R) James Centola, Linden Ponds Executive Director; Tom Mayo, Town Administrator; Barbra Ward, Former Linden Ponds Resident Advisory Committee Chair; Zina Jacque, National Senior Communities Board Chair; Charles Wildman, Current Resident Advisory Committee Chair; Christina Galanis, Linden Ponds Continuing Care Administrator.

The assisted care building, named Granite Commons, will feature 50 apartments consisting of studios, one- and two-bedroom units, amenity spaces, and enclosed courtyards. Amenities at Granite Commons will include activity and programming spaces, family kitchen, living room, games lounge, library, media room, bistro, restaurant, fitness room, sun porches, and an interior courtyard with a variety of features including outdoor dining, fireplace, and bocce ball.

The Callahan Team - John Cloutier, Wayne Foley, Tyler Foley, Steve Callahan, Steve Bartley, Henry Hraibe, Shay Callahan, and Doug Morrison

"Callahan Construction brings extensive experience in the senior living market. They have a reputation for providing excellent client service and exceeding expectations related to quality and service," said Jim Centola, executive director of Linden Ponds. "We look forward to the completion of the project and expanding our services to residents of Linden Ponds in 2025."

The project team for the expansion at Linden Ponds includes:

Manager and Developer: Erickson Senior Living

Construction Manager: Callahan Construction

Architect: SFCS

MEP and Structural Engineer: SFCS

Civil Engineer: Nobis Group

Food Service: Food Design Associates

Landscape Architect: Arcadis IBI Group

About Callahan Construction Managers

Callahan Construction Managers is a full-service construction management company based in Bridgewater, Mass., with a regional office in White Plains, NY. Callahan has served the New England and Northeast regions for over 65 years. As one of the region's largest open shop construction firms, Callahan provides a wide range of preconstruction and construction management services to local, regional, and national clients. Callahan's markets include multi-family residential, senior housing, affordable housing, hospitality, life sciences, corporate office, educational, retail and tenant fit up. Callahan was voted a 2021 "Top Place to Work" by the Boston Globe and "Best Place to Work" by the Boston Business Journal. Visit www.callahan-inc.comfor more information.

Media Contact

Susan Shelby, FSMPS, CPSM

Rhino PR for Callahan Construction

978.985.4541

Callahan@RhinoPR.com

SOURCE: Callahan Construction Managers

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/788007/callahan-construction-to-complete-expansion-of-continuing-care-neighborhood-at-linden-ponds