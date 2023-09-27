A-1 Broadcast: Ovie Mughelli Shares Tips to Having an All-Pro Tailgate and Game Day Party on TipsOnTv

Former All-Pro Veteran and Former Network TV Football Analyst Shares His Secrets for Building the Best Game Day Experience.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / The Fall football season is here; it's time for tailgating and watch parties. Here are some sure-fire ways to keep everyone "in the game" from former All-Pro Fullback Ovie Mughelli.





Former NFL All-Pro Ovie Mughelli Shares Ultimate Tailgating Secrets

Fire Up the Grill with Former NFL Star Ovie Mughelli





MUST-HAVE MENU ITEM

No tailgating party is complete without Zatarain's Smoked Sausage. Half-time worthy flavors include Andouille, Cajun Style, and Blackened Seasoned Chicken Smoked Sausage. These can be found at Kroger and Walmart stores nationwide. Versatile, flavorful, and expertly seasoned, these sausages are perfect for grilling. Include them in game-day staples like Jambalaya and Red Beans and Rice or in a Creole Breakfast Casserole that is warm and hearty for those early morning games. Paired with their rice mixes, they can literally be cooked during half-time. For more information, visit www.Zatarains.com

BEST WAY TO WATCH

Everyone wants a big TV for the best games, and the award-winning 65-inch 6 Series TCL Roku TV is equipped with Roku's OS, making watching movies, shows and football games easier than ever. Access the Sports experience on Roku's home screen menu to find sports, leagues, and teams, and to see all available games in a centralized place, including daily sports news and more. Easily connect this TV with the Roku Wireless TV Soundbar and Satellite speakers. No wires, just easy setup and immersive game-day sound. For more information, visit www.roku.com

PLANNED ON GAME DAY

Yoshino Power is the solution. Yoshino's innovative solid-state technology is a game changer in bringing truly portable power to everyday life, whether it is for outdoor activities or emergency backup power needs. Their B-2000 can provide power for all devices and appliances at the next tailgate, or any other outdoor activity. Simple to charge up at home, the Yoshino B-2000 provides up to 2,000 watts of power through AC, DC, or USB outlets. Yoshino has plenty of power for tailgating essentials, pellet grill, electric cooler, and of course the all-important blender. For more information, visit yoshinopower.com

TIME-SAVING TIPS

Let Chili's do all the work, from wings to draft beer specials and, of course, margaritas. Order to-go or stop in. 'It's Just Wings' Crafted by Chili's is fueling football fans with boneless and bone-in wings, plus Chili's is offering unmatched happy hour deals and BOGO boneless wings all day on Mondays. When Football is On, Happy Hour is On, stop by a local Chili's for $4 Modelos and other happy hour pricing on food and drinks at the bar. For more information, visit www.chilis.com

POST|VIDEO

About TipsOnTV

TipsOnTV covers a variety of topics, including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle and more.





Contact Information

R E

tipsontv@gmail.com

SOURCE: TipsOnTV

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/788060/ovie-mughelli-shares-tips-to-having-an-all-pro-tailgate-and-game-day-party-on-tipsontv