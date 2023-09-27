The Jackson Yards: City of Jackson, A3 Consulting Announce $30 Million Mixed-Use Development in Heart of Downtown, Anchored by World Class Trade School

Jackson Yards will house Metro Booming Training Academy, New Businesses & Affordable Housing

JACKSON, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / A3 Consulting joined with The Hinds County Economic Development Authority and business leaders to announce a $30 million mixed-use project - called The Jackson Yards - in the heart of downtown Jackson that will put economic development, job growth and revitalization on the fast track.

Anchoring The Jackson Yards will be the Metro Booming Training Academy, a next generation trade school, new businesses and affordable housing at 201 N. Green Ave.

"As Jackson continues to evolve new business opportunities and reinvigorate the historic downtown area, we realized an increasing demand for a leading-edge trade school that will inspire the next generation workforce," said Richard Bradley, founder and owner of A3 Consulting and M-Bar Sports Lounge. "Metro Booming Training Academy was launched to meet that need, creating thousands of in-demand jobs across Jackson, the state and nationwide. The Jackson Yards will fuel the engines of economic and workforce development and revitalization - a gateway to prosperity."

The Jackson Yards, nestled on 10 acres next to the Meridian Speedway (Kansas City Southern and Norfolk Southern Railways) that intersects downtown, features:

Metro Booming Training Academy, a nonprofit that provides quality training for better jobs. This 20,000-square-foot facility in partnership with the Job Corps, city of Jackson, TriState Trucking and Adams and Associates contains:

ASE Auto & Diesel Center - a Mississippi Job Corps initiative using a nationally-recognized, competency-based, standardized training curriculum to highly-skilled, in-demand workers

Construction Academy - to meet the demand of tomorrow's builders

Food & Beverage Training - a pipeline to always-in-demand restaurant and hospitality jobs

Forklift Operations School - the only forklift certification facility in Jackson

New Businesses

U-Do-It Auto Garage (auto and diesel service facility)

(auto and diesel service facility) Work Logistics

Affordable Housing

A much-needed affordable housing project will be part of phase two of The Jackson Yards development.

"We are fortunate and proud to have business leaders like Mr. Bradley in our community, who value public service and giving back to the community," said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba. "The Jackson Yards development will strengthen the City of Jackson and beyond by providing essential and necessary workforce training that will assist with job growth and revitalization efforts."

The massive Metro Booming Training Academy is housed in a newly renovated, $500,000 warehouse featuring eight bays with world-class training equipment, classrooms, meeting rooms and offices.

More than 375 students will participate in the training academy's first year, and the goal is to enroll more than 2,800 students in the next five years. Metro Booming Training Academy is expected to create nearly 3,000 jobs by 2028.

"Today's event is a prime example of what I love to say -- economic development is the greatest team sport there is," said Tamika Jenkins, executive director of the Hinds County Economic Development Authority. "We are proud to support the intersection of economic and workforce development that will lead Jackson and Hinds County to a bright future. This exciting development anchored by Metro Booming Training Academy, will launch a talented new workforce that will support many businesses HCEDA will bring to Jackson and Hinds County."

About The Jackson Yards

The Jackson Yards is 10-acre, $30-million mixed-used development in the heart of downtown Jackson, Mississippi, anchored by Metro Booming Training Academy, that features a world-class trade school - complete with ASE auto and diesel, construction, food & beverage training and the only forklift operations certification in the city. New retail operations feature U-Do-It Auto Garage (auto and diesel service facility) and Work Logistics. Phase two of the 350,000-square-foot development includes a much-needed new affordable housing project.

