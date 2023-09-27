Addiction Helpline America: Expanding Support for Individuals with Substance Use Disorders

SEBASTIAN, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Addiction Helpline America, a no-cost to consumer drug and alcohol treatment referral service, is announcing the expansion of its network of licensed and accredited treatment centers. By expanding the national footprint, AHA intends to get individuals to the best and closest facilities to receive the care they need to help overcome addiction.

Addiction Helpline America has the stated goal "to facilitate a connection between those in need and those that can help". With the aim of being a bridge to recovery, the helpline wants every caller to have the opportunity to get better quickly. The extended partnerships with treatment centers across the country are intended to make this goal much easier to realize for areas where the distance to treatment is not ideal.

The journey of recovery begins with a call to the free and confidential helpline, available around-the-clock with Addiction Specialists ready to help. Access to a live person 24/7 can reduce the fear of taking a potentially life-changing step toward treatment and happiness alone.

The helpline attempts to make a human connection with the caller to quickly and efficiently route them to a trusted rehab center partner. The growing database of rehab centers are able to complete a full assessment of the caller's addiction and treatment needs immediately and begin next steps.

Addiction Helpline America wants to be the comprehensive solution to initiating quality treatment in more places. They hope to save people in crisis valuable time and energy searching for a solution. The time spent investigating treatment centers online, and cold-calling them for assistance, can be used to talk to an Addiction Specialist with a history of support in substance use disorders, including:

Alcohol

Opiates

Benzodiazepines

Cocaine

Heroin

Methamphetamines

With this philosophy of more help for Americans in crisis, AHA believes that national growth will increase recovery rates by making the necessary resources more available at more locations. Providing the best fit for a person's individual needs can be the most important step when embarking on a possibly tenuous journey.

Addiction Helpline America intends to play a vital role in tackling the overwhelming challenge of addiction in American society. By focusing on a wide range of therapies and levels of care, from interventions to relapse prevention, millions of people with addiction now have a greater possibility of getting treatment today in their community. Loved ones can take solace in the new outpatient and inpatient facilities that will aid individuals in receiving a personalized care program that fits their needs.

AHA has a growing list of resources and contact methods that are tailored for diverse contact preferences. Find A Rehab allows visitors to select the center of their choice from a map and gather information before calling or connecting with them directly. Addiction Helpline America has a live chat for those that would rather communicate via text. The helpline method of phoning in is still designed to be the preferred option for those in crisis that need immediate support.

Addiction Helpline America is looking for new ways to expand their reach across America to grab the hands that need guidance during potentially life-threatening moments. Broader resources will allow the helpline to continue its objective to facilitate a connection between those in need and those that can help - on an even larger scale.

About Addiction Helpline America

Addiction Helpline America is a telephone helpline for alcohol and drug addiction that connects callers with rehab centers for immediate support. The goal is to get every caller the treatment that they need for their unique situation. AHA offers chat, phone, and online resources to help people with addiction get treatment in the way that best suits their preferences. Addiction Helpline America works with professional addiction treatment centers across the country to help ensure the individual with substance abuse disorder finds a center that will put their needs first.

To learn more about Addiction Helpline America, please visit the company website or contact:

Chris Gilkey

(561) 523-0379

Addictionhelplinemgmt@gmail.com

SOURCE: Addiction Helpline America





View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/788116/addiction-helpline-america-expanding-support-for-individuals-with-substance-use-disorders