A-1 Broadcast: Parenting Expert Amanda Mushro Shares a Guide to National Baby Safety Month on TipsOnTV

Nationally Recognized Parenting Expert Amanda Mushro Unveils Safety Ideas Every Parent Needs

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2023 / Parenting and caregiving is a demanding job, and securing the safety and well-being of infants is so important. Whether it is a new parent, an expanding family, or a grandparent, proactive steps toward creating a safe and nurturing space for babies are imperative. Parenting expert and mom blogger, Amanda Mushro, shares her safety guide.





Parenting Expert Amanda Mushro Details the Newest Ideas for Baby Safety Month

Mom & Parenting Expert Amanda Mushro Shares Baby Safety Month Ideas





BATH TIME

Bath time! Baby Magic's NEW Delicate Wash and Lotion Duo! Their 98% naturally derived formulas are packed with wholesome ingredients, such as Colloidal Oat, Shea Butter and Aloe, and feature a light scent of Almond Blossom to soothe skin while leaving behind a light, sweet smell. The Delicate line is hypoallergenic, dermatologist and pediatrician recommended. It is made without any harmful additives, making it safe for a baby's sensitive skin. Affordably priced, it can be found exclusively on Amazon. For more information, visit babymagic.com.

CAR SAFETY

Having a quality car seat is imperative. Try the CYBEX Cloud G Lux infant car seat. It is the perfect combination of comfort, safety and convenience. It features best-in-class, German-engineered safety features and 45% more recline than comparable infant car seats when used as part of a travel system. The Cloud G Lux's advanced safety features can reduce crash forces by up to 30%, and its SensorSafe technology sends mobile app alerts if a child unbuckles the chest clip, the back seat becomes too warm or cold, or if the driver unintentionally leaves the child behind. For more information, visit www.cybex-online.com.

HOME SAFETY

Keep the little ones safe from gaining access to drawers and cabinets with the Safety 1st Adhesive Cabinet and Drawer Latches. Installing the lock is easy, just peel and stick, no tools necessary. It is perfect for renters or anyone who does not want to damage their cabinets. Also, keep it in "unlock mode" for times like preparing dinner and easy access is needed. The Safety 1st Adhesive Cabinet and Drawer Latches have been toddler tested and proven stronger in real life and mechanical lab tests, outperforming the competition.

Also, be sure to keep stairs off limits with the Safety 1st Ready to Install Gate. It features a no-trip design and can be used at the top of stairs, bottom of stairs, and between rooms. There is no measuring, marking or need to level. The Safety 1st Ready to Install Gate comes out of the box in one piece to ensure a hassle-free installation. With a one-hand operation and a swing-door open, it is easy to pass through as well. Every home needs one of these! For more information, visit www.safety1st.com.

POST | VIDEO

About TipsOnTV

TipsOnTV covers a variety of topics, including food, entertaining, personal finance, technology, travel, health, lifestyle and more.

Contact Information

R E

tipsontv@gmail.com

SOURCE: TipsOnTV

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/788143/parenting-expert-amanda-mushro-shares-a-guide-to-national-baby-safety-month-on-tipsontv