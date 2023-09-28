Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list PAXB (PAXB) on September 30, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the PAXB/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 4:00 UTC on September 30, 2023.





PAXB (PAXB) offers dApp ecosystems on smart contracts, with PAXB coins serving as the native currency to facilitate transactions, support a WEB 3.0 decentralized community, and reward users for engaging in virtual advertising missions.

Introducing PAXB

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of PAXB (PAXB), offering dApp ecosystems on smart contracts, with PAXB coins serving as the native currency to facilitate transactions, support a WEB 3.0 decentralized community, and reward users for engaging in virtual advertising missions.

PAXB is a groundbreaking project that aims to reshape the future of online advertising by aligning with the principles of WEB 3.0 and prioritizing user privacy and autonomy. In an era where concerns over data privacy have become increasingly prominent, PAXB stands as a beacon of innovation by providing individuals with the freedom to choose whether they want to engage with advertisements while safeguarding their personal information. Rooted in the concept of WEB 3.0, also known as the Semantic Web, PAXB leverages cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and machine learning to revolutionize the advertising industry.

At its core, PAXB operates as a decentralized dApp ecosystem built on a Layer 1 blockchain network. This network, designed to align seamlessly with the privacy principles of WEB 3.0, utilizes a Proof of Authority (POA) consensus mechanism and features significantly lower transaction fees. With 1 billion native PAXB coins, PAXB offers users various opportunities to engage within the ecosystem, including through its flagship application, MXUP. MXUP empowers users by rewarding them for everyday activities like walking or running with an Augmented Reality (AR) PET NFT, thereby incentivizing both physical activity and engagement with advertisements.

Furthermore, PAXB introduces a transformative advertising platform known as TA Solution, which directly connects advertisers with their target audience. Unlike traditional advertising models that rely on intermediaries and centralized data collection, TA Solution utilizes smart contracts and blockchain technology to offer transparency in advertising execution. Advertisers can deliver personalized advertisements to specific customers or locations, enhancing the effectiveness of advertising campaigns while respecting user privacy. PAXB's commitment to data security, efficiency, and user empowerment positions it as a trailblazer in the evolving landscape of online advertising, bridging the gap between advertisers and consumers in a fair and innovative manner.

About PAXB Token

PAXB token is the native cryptocurrency of the PAXB network, designed to facilitate transactions and interactions within the PAXB ecosystem, which focuses on reshaping the advertising industry in alignment with the principles of WEB 3.0. With a fixed supply of 1 billion coins and built on a Layer 1 blockchain, PAXB token serves as both a governance coin for decision-making within the network and a utility coin for various transactions, including rewarding users for participating in virtual advertising missions through dApp MXUP and enabling transparent, privacy-centric advertising through the innovative TA Solution platform. PAXB token's core mission is to empower users with control over their personal information, making it a key enabler of the decentralized and secure ecosystem envisioned by the PAXB project.

Based on PAXB Network, PAXB has a total supply of 1 billion (i.e. 1,000,000,000). Token distribution within the PAXB ecosystem is as follows: 150,000,000 for the PAXB dApp ecosystem, 500,000,000 for DAO Governance, 149,000,000 for Launch contributors, 120,000,000 for Operating corporations, 80,000,000 for the PAXB Team, and 1,000,000 for dApp R&D support. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 4:00 UTC on September 30, 2023. Investors who are interested in PAXB can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

Learn More about PAXB Token:

Official Website: https://paxb.io/

Explorer: https://scan.paxb.io/home

Telegram: https://t.me/PAXB_official_COMM

Twitter: https://twitter.com/PAXB_official

Medium: https://medium.com/@paxb_official

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

